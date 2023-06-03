EAST MONTPELIER — The Fair Haven baseball team had been fighting uphill all day in Saturday's Division II quarterfinal baseball game. U-32 jumped out to a 3-0 lead, then the Slaters were looking at a 5-1 deficit and still trailed 5-3 after four innings.
Yet, the Slaters said they never had a doubt that they would scale that hill to reach the top. They did: The Slaters tied the game with two runs in the fifth and exploded for six in the seventh to beat the No. 2 Raiders 11-5.
Looking back, Tyler Niklasson might have delivered the biggest hit of all for the Slaters back in the third inning. The Raiders had momentum with a 5-1 lead and were poised to seize control of the game. Niklasson's single up the middle scored Joe Buxton and Carson Babbie to cut the lead to 5-3.
It was also Niklasson's RBI double in the seventh that finally got the Slaters the lead at 6-5.
Niklasson and Buxton were at the center of the Slaters' eight-hit attack. Niklasson had two hits, three RBIs and scored two runs. Buxton was 2-for-2 and walked twice, once intentionally.
"Fair Haven put together quality at-bats," U-32 coach Geoff Green said.
"But we had a great season."
The Raiders did have a great season, fashioning a 13-5 record with a 13-4 victory over Lamoille in the opening round of the playoffs.
Prior to running into the Slaters, they had won seven consecutive games.
The Slaters have now won five straight games.
They also have been productive at the plate, scoring 24 runs across the two playoff games.
"I was not worried, not the way we have been hitting," said Fair Haven coach Adam Greenlese of the early deficits against the Raiders. "We have had a good approach at the plate and we knew that it was going to be a high scoring game."
"We were staying back on the ball. We definitely had a good approach at the plate," Fair Haven assistant coach John Alexander said.
The Slaters likely felt in their comfort zone against U-32 left-hander Alex Keane. They face Greenlese, a left-handed All-Conference pitcher at Castleton University a decade ago, in batting practice daily.
The Slaters also started a lefty and U-32 nicked Carson Babbie for three first-inning runs. The key hit in the frame was a two-run single by Cam Tatro.
Keane helped himself by slapping a two-run single in the second and, up 5-0, things were looking good for the home team.
It could have been a bigger inning but second baseman Trey Lee went high in the air to snare a line drive, robbing Ben Bourgeois of a base hit for the inning-ending out.
Perilously close to seeing the Raiders taking control, the Slaters desperately needed something and Niklasson provided it with his two-run base knock.
Niklasson said there was never a feeling of doubt in the visiting dugout.
"We had the mentality that we were going to win this game," the big first baseman said.
And that mentality surfaced long before the first pitch, said Buxton.
"We were locked in the whole ride up on the bus," Buxton said.
After Buxton stung the ball hard for base hits his first two at-bats, the Raiders walked him twice, the last one being intentional.
"They weren't throwing many strikes. I just made sure to swing when I saw one," Buxton said.
The tying runs in the fifth didn't come as the result of the bats as much as they did the Raiders struggling in the field that inning. Sawyer Ramey walked and scored on a throwing error. Niklasson was hit by a pitch and scored on a passed ball.
Dominic Concessi relieved Keane to start the sixth. He kept the Slaters off the board in his first inning but Fair Haven got six runs on just three hits in the top of the seventh.
Ramey drew a walk and Babbie singled. Then, Niklasson came through again, lacing an opposite-field double to plate what proved to be the winning run.
Then, they went after insurance runs and built the lead to 11-5 with intentional walks to Babbie and Buxton figuring into the rally. Noah Woodbury had a sacrifice bunt in the inning and Trey Lee contributed a key hit. Max Kyhill got another run home by successfully executing the squeeze bunt.
Babbie pitched the first five innings for the Slaters. He yielded to Alex Patch who pitched a scoreless sixth and seventh. Patch set the Raiders down in order in the seventh.
Keane led the Raiders at the plate by going 3-for-3. He proved himself to be an outstanding athlete by beating out two bunts and fielding his position extremely well.
It was a tough way to go out for U-32 seniors Peter Cioffi, Shane Starr, Bourgeois, Keane, Grady Smith, Tatro and Tommy Mangieri.
But the have the satisfaction of knowing they were part of a program that captured a state title two years ago and put together a memorable season this year.
The Slaters take an 11-7 record into the semifinals at Milton on Tuesday.
