Vermont's Alpine ski coaches released this year's All-State team to honor the top individual performers on the slopes.
The Mount Mansfield girls wrapped up their seventh title in the last 16 years, led by Cara Gagliardi and Viva Goetze. On the boys' side, South Burlington claimed its first championship since 1983. Camden Chiari set the tone for the balanced Wolves.
Girls All-Stars
First Team
Burr and Burton: Annabelle Gray, Cristina Gregory, Francesca Levitas. Champlain Valley: Binney Patton. Harwood: Gretchen Kogut. Mount Mansfield: Cara Gagliardi, Viva Goetze. Rice: Blythe Fitch O’Leary, Deena Jacunski. Rutland: Ashleah Adams. Woodstock: Abi Masillo, Maggie Parker.
Honorable Mention
Champlain Valley: Emily Marvin. Lake Region: Alisha Socia. Woodstock: Taylor Blodorn, Alice Sperber.
Boys All-Stars
First Team
Champlain Valley: Sean Gilliam. Colchester: Michael Mansfield-Allesio. Lyndon: Jack Willard. Mount Mansfield: Brody Chipman. Rutland: Brady Kenosh, Dylan Roussel. St. Johnsbury: Hugo Hong, Thomas Zschau. South Burlington: Camden Chiari. Stowe: Rai Bleda. Waldorf: Julian Sleasar. Woodstock: Aaron Wilson.
Honorable Mention
Mount Mansfield: Ethan Barber. Rutland: Reed Martin. South Burlington: Will Camp, Rex Jewell.
