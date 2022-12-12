Silver Fox Trot ski results Dec 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Members of the University of Vermont Nordic ski team stand near the finish line after Saturday's Silver Fox Trot 10-kilometer freestyle race at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center. Photo by James Biggam Waterbury athlete Finn Sweet poses before a Nordic ski training session. Sweet competes for the University of Vermont. Photo by Jen Forbes Buy Now Harwood Nordic skier Julia Thurston smiles after completing a race at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center. Photo by James Biggam Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Silver Fox TrotNordic Ski ResultsAt Craftsbury Dec. 10, 2022Men's 10K Results1. Finn Sweet 15:47.82. Jacob Nystedt 15:48.13. Bjorn Westervelt 16:00.34. Jack Young 16:06.85. Tabor Greenberg 16"17.26. Gregory Burt 16:20.27. Aidan Burt 16:23.78. Petter Bakken 16:41.79. Nicolast Beaulieu 16:42.710. Scott Lacy 16:43.411. Cal Schrupp 16:54.112. Declan Hutchinson 17:07.813. Charles Martel 17:09.314. Ellis Slover 17:12.415. Eli Grossman 17:13.916. Leo Circosta 17:23.717. Rye MacCurtain 17:28.518. Aidan Jacoubus 17:3919. Marcus Wentworth 17:39.319. Marcus Wentworth 17:39.320. Eli Shiffrin 17:4221. Tyler Watt 17:46.422. Gaelan Boyle-Wright 17:46.723. Mitchell Townsend 18:00.324. Sage Grossi 18:00.825. Joseph Graziadei 18:02.726. Lucas Barstow 18:02.927. Sawyer Weale 18:04.728. Lucas Palcsik 18:05.129. Taylor Carlson 18:09.630. Kai Donnelly 18:11.931. Niko Cuneo 18:12.832. Anders Linsesien 18:13.733. Gus Whitcomb 18:14.334. Chris Burnham 18:1735. John Thompson 18:19.336. James Underwood 18:2537. David Northcott 18:25.938. Eli Enman 18:45.839. Eliot Schneider 18:5340. Quinn Uva 18:54.641. Jonah Gorman 18:5842. Nick Trautz 19:0543. James Crowley 19:06.944. Charles Krebs 19:12.245. Noah Branchflower 19:16.146. Phillip Lawson 19:17.447. Sisu Lange 19:26.348. Ian Brown 19:34.649. Gabriel Lloyd 19:34.850. Jeremy Huckins 19:36.351. Liam Sakakeeny 19:36.452. Matthew McIntosh 19:37.153. William Brown 19:46.654. Angus McCusker 19:55.655. Tyler Magnan 20:0156. Hugh Pritchard 20:0157. Lorenzo Atocha 20:01.658. Liam Kitchel 20:06.259. Eric Darling 20:00.160. Tenzin Mathes 20:09.761. Damian Bolduc 20:22.962. Isaac Novosad 20:23.863. Oliver Fernandez-Tai 20:24.864. Bicholas Ring 20:29.365. Peter Alden 20:39.266. Benjamin Tetu 20:4567. Tom Thurston 20:4768. Adam Groff 20:5869. Lincoln Miller 21:02.670. Robert Bradlee 21:12.271. Ben Frithsen 21:24.672. Benjamin Hourdequin 21:29.873. Safir Mehra 21:30.774. Michael McCarthy 21:36.275. Richard Costanza 21:42.376. Aaron Carroll 21:47.677. Nicholas Van Citters 21:47.678. Patterson Frazier 21:50.479. Stephen Wright 21:50.680. Steve Crafts 21:5781. Reaghan Moore 22:00.782. Ben Leveille 22:04.883. Aaron Doucett 22:09.184. Jariath O'Neil-Dunne 22:17.485. Brendan Barden 22:26.286. Luke Murphy 23:15.386. Aaron Solnit 23:15.388. Scott Magnan 23:37.589. Stuart Kremzner 24:00.790. James Fredericks 24:52.391. Michel Beaupre 24:56.892. Brian Dooley 25:39.893. Dallas Bednarczyk 25:46.294. Evan Lewandoski 25:46.595. Braydon Patch 25:50.796. Landon von Steeg 25:52.297. Carl Ring 25:53.898. Davis Barnett 26:0399. Alex Boardman 26:08.4100. Chris Sims 26:14.5101. John Witmer 26:25.5102. David Chalmers 26:49.1103. Andres Torizzo 27:11.2104. Jeff Hanissian 28:57.6105. Gabriel Mitchell 29:27.3106. Nathaniel Mitchell 29:29.1107. Ben Stoll 29:52Women's 10K Results1. Haley Brewster 18:02.22. Waverly Gebhardt 18:18.33. Annie McColgan 18:214. Elizabeth Tuggle 18:34.95. Marielle Ackermann 18:45.56. Molly Moening 18:48.17. Amelia Tucker 18:58.48. Hallie Grossman 19:12.99. Emma Page 19:26.310. Alison Crocker 19:28.611. Amelia Circosta 19:33.712. Maggie McGee 19:44.113. Beth McIntosh 19:58.614. Virginia Cobb 20:1015. Ruth Krebs 20:10.616. Annie Hanna 20:1717. Anika Leahy 20:31.918. Julia Thurston 20:38.119. Clara Wyatt 20:39.920. Ava Schneider 20:4021. Nyla Scott 20:40.122. Reese Furneaux 20:52.723. Ann Rightmire 20:55.924. Jessie Donavan 21:06.325. Sarah Glueck 21:06.426. Meg Voisin 21:10.327. Phoebe Hussey 21:11.328. Isabel Linton 21:13.629. Sara Graves 21:15.530. Hannah Grohman 21:19.131. Lea Perreard 21:25.832. Claire Serrano 21:30.133. Sara McGill 21:34.834. Sadie Bell 21:43.835. Katherine Culliton 21:56.336. Amy Caldwell 22:05.337. Carli Krebs 22:06.138. Kamryn Joyce 22:14.939. Britta Arold 22:22.640. Izzy Quam 22:30.441. Paige Fieldhouse 22:41.842. Rosalie Wilson 22:57.843. Grace Erholtz 23:07.444. Sarah Pribram 23:09.445. Ella Ronci 23:19.746. Lillie Salgado 23:26.547. Olivia Serrano 23:32.248. Samantha Ellis 23:37.149. Paige Poirier 23:41.550. Millie Larrick 23:48.351. Kasie Enman 23:57.852. Clare Pritchard 24:05.953. Jocelyn Sommers 24:08.454. JaAnn Hanowski 24:12.455. Emily Linton 24:28.256. Jessica Bolduc 24:41.857. Lily Sabol 24:4258. Cambelle Nutting 24:51.559. Meg MacLaury 24:53.260. Estella Laird 24:56.260. Angeline Andrew 24:56.262. Rosemary Shea-Cobb 24:5963. Rebecca Hanissian 25:07.264. Seven Bowen 25:20.465. Tricia Groff 25:20.666. Emily Finnegan 25:44.667. Evelyn Burnes 25:5568. Leigh Eggleton 26:44.269. Anastasia Lloyd 27:07.470. Lillian Connolly 27:35.771. Mariah Cleveland 28:32.972. Alisa O'Neil-Dunne 28:4173. Lily Ware 28:53.674. Frances Lesser 29:07.575. Katie Hill 32:45.676. Sarah Katz 33:11.377. Harper Rancourt 34:38.378. Soledad Nadel 36:32.979. Emma Vanderpool 37:34.480. Ellie Bouffard 42:30.3 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Paper Times Argus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.