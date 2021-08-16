Barton driver Shane Sicard made it 2-for-2 in the Triple Crown Series by winning the 75-lap Wells River Chevrolet Flying Tiger feature at White Mountain Motorsports Park.
Sicard took the lead from Bryan Wall Jr. on a lap-37 restart and couldn’t be touched down the stretch en route to his fourth win of the season.
It was a big night for Sicard in more ways than one. The three-time defending Flying Tiger champion is now poised to contend for the Triple Crown title during Saturday's finale. Sicard gained eight points on Waterbury Center’s Jason Woodard in the season-long Flying Tiger chase, cutting the gap to 26 points with five events to go.
Waitsfield’s Kyle Streeter quickly passed pole-sitter Kaiden Fisher, who earned the top starting spot via the ACT “plus-minus” qualifying system. Thetford’s Brandon Gray eventually stole the second position from Fisher and ran down Streeter, putting his bumper in front on the outside with 18 laps complete.
Streeter attempted to maintain his position on the inside lane, but on the 21st circuit he made contact with Gray while entering turn three. The incident sent Gray for a spin and put both drivers at the back for the restart, handing the front row to Wall and Tanner Woodard.
Wall pulled the trigger on the restart and went to the point until lap 25, when Chandler Potter lost a right-rear tire entering turn three - resulting in a shower of sparks. Tanner Woodard pitted out of the second spot during the yellow, giving Ryan Ware the position while moving Jason Woodard and Sicard up to fourth and fifth, respectively.
Ware gained an advantage while taking the high line and led the next four laps before Wall surged back in front. Sicard wasn’t far behind, sliding past Ware for second just before the third and final yellow on lap-37 after Matthew Potter got tagged on the backstretch. Wall chose the inside line for the restart and Sicard made the top side work to show the way. Wall kept his nose in the door for several laps before Sicard finally cleared him. As the race wound down, Sicard showed his muscle and pulled away for another Triple Crown victory.
Wall finished a strong second as part of a doubleheader weekend with Thunder Road. Ware placed third to deliver his eighth podium result of the season. Jody Sicard got around Jason Woodard late in the race to finish fourth. Mike Clark, Streeter, Tanner Woodard, Colin Cornell and Fisher completed the top-10.
Claremont, NH’s Mike Jurkowski erased a season’s worth of misfortune by making a final-corner pass to win the 50-lap Foley Oil & Propane Late Model feature. Jurkowski spent much of the event running a distant second to pole-sitter Jerry Lesage, with Matthew Morrill hot on his heels. Behind them, the action was ferocious as Jeff Marshall, Oren Remick and Quinny Welch attempted to knife their way out of the back.
The field got a chance at Lesage when Jon Savage lost control of his car while leaving the front stretch to bring out a caution with 13 laps remaining. Lesage got away cleanly as Marshall, who was going for two wins in a row, made a bold move to get around Morrill and inside Jurkowski. The two were still battling when Dennis Dumas, Peyton Lanphear, Savage and Reilly Lanphear piled up on the backstretch with six laps remaining.
Lesage gained more speed on the inside after the restart, with Marshall following him closely. With less than three laps to go, Marshall slipped to the inside of Lesage for the lead. But then Jurkowski — who had taken several years off before returning to competition this season — found something left in the tank. The veteran sped along the high side, pulling even with Lesage the final trip down the back chute and beating him to the checkered flag by 0.068 seconds.
Winooski’s Lesage still recorded his best finish of the year by placing second. The battle for third was even closer, with Morrill coming back to nip Marshall by 0.004 seconds. Rookie Kasey Beattie, Welch, points leader Jimmy Renfrew Jr., Mike Bailey, Remick and Stacy Cahoon rounded out the top-10.
Jillian Baumgardner picked up her second Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank Strictly Stock Mini feature victory in the last three races. Jack Hayes, who was driving Tyler Thompson’s back-up car after suffering mechanical problems on his own vehicle, started on the pole and was in front for the first lap before Baumgardner grabbed the lead.
After the lone caution on lap two when Tim Corey backed into the turn-two wall, Baumgardner dropped the hammer. Last week’s winner, Michael Smith, attempted to chase her down. But the 19-year-old breakout star left everyone else in the dust to grab the victory.
West Burke’s Smith recovered from two encounters with the tire barriers during his qualifying heat to nab the runner-up spot. Tyler Thompson broke out of the pack to catch rookie Chris Moulton on the final lap for third. Points leader Luke Shannon beat Hayes by a hair for fifth. Donnie Baumgardner, Todd Derrington, Brendan Clark and Gavin McGinnis also took home top-10 honors.
The J.P. Sicard Triple Crown Series champion will be crowned at White Mountain Motorsports Park on Saturday. The Flying Tigers have 75 laps to decide the first title of the season. A full racing card is also slated for the other divisions. Admission is $12 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12 and $25 for a family of four (two adults, two children). Children ages 5 and under can attend for free.
