NORTH Woodstock, N.H. — Shane Sicard showed why he’s a three-time defending White Mountain Motorsports Park champion with a dominating victory in the Triple Crown Series on Saturday.
The Barton driver took the lead from Marshfield’s Matthew Potter on lap 6 of the 75-lap Flying Tiger feature and cruised to the win as part of the track's 29th Season Opener.
It was the third straight year that Sicard won the opening round of the Triple Crown Series. The victory was also his 14th overall in that same time span.
A trio of Potters led the field to the initial green flag. Michael, Matthew and rookie Chandler Potter earned the top three starting spots in qualifying. Matthew Potter grabbed the lead from Michael at the start, with Sicard following him around the outside into the second spot.
Sicard grabbed the lead when Jason Woodard, the 2019 Triple Crown champion, spun on lap 4 following a turn-4 incident to bring out the first caution. Matthew Potter kept the nose of his car out front on lap five, but Sicard took over the lead one lap later.
After another yellow on lap 10 for Chandler Potter’s encounter with the backstretch wall, Sicard checked out from the field. A battle for second raged through the race’s middle stages, with Matthew Potter, Ryan Ware and rookie Brandon Gray going at it. But Sicard was long gone, at one point holding a margin of nearly half-a-track.
The third and final yellow on lap 46 for Colin Cornell’s spin let the field get a shot at Sicard. It wasn’t enough, though, as Sicard blazed to the season-opening victory.
Woodard steadily sliced through the field after his early spin and passed Gray in the closing laps to claim second place. Matthew Potter finished fourth and was followed by rookie Tanner Woodard. Bryan Wall Jr., Ware, Michael Potter, Cornell and Jody Sicard rounded out the top-10.
Ryan Olsen earned his first Model win since 2014 during a 50-lap main event. Olsen started sixth and was patient in the early stages as pole-sitter Tyler Cahoon, who had won his heat and the semi-feature, ran away from the pack.
Things closed up on lap 18 when John Donahue spun in turn 4 to bring out the caution. The field was antsy on the restart, and Olsen took advantage by shooting to the runner-up spot. Cahoon and Olsen pulled away as Alby Ovitt, Mike Bailey and Derek Ming battled it out behind them.
Another caution on lap 30 for a stalled Chris Roberts machine put Cahoon and Olsen door to door. Cahoon chose the inside lane for the restart and cleared Olsen at first. But the fourth-generation racer kept at it and drove around the outside of Cahoon to take the lead with 14 laps remaining.
Cahoon stuck right to Olsen’s bumper in the closing laps as Quinny Welch, who’d surged to the third position, lurked in the shadows. With four laps to go, Bailey cut a tire while running fourth. The resulting caution gave Cahoon one last shot. Cahoon had his hands full with Welch on the restart, and Olsen escaped for a long-overdue win.
Cahoon settled for second. Welch started 13th and wound up third. Ovitt held off Jimmy Renfrew Jr. for fourth. All four drivers got off to great starts in their bids for the inaugural New England Late Model Challenge Cup.
Ming, Jeff Marshall, Donahue, Kasey Beattie and Matthew Morrill completed the top-10. Twenty-five Late Models rolled through the pit gate, with 22 starting the main event.
Luke Shannon brought the fans to their feet with a last-lap pass to win his first Strictly Stock Mini start. Shannon started 11th in the 25-lap main event and quickly knifed through the pack. After a hard-fought battle with Jack Hayes, Shannon moved into third with six laps to go. However, he was still well back of leader Tyler Thompson and runner-up Donnie Baumgardner.
One circuit later, John Knight spun to bring the caution out and bunch up the field for a five-lap showdown. Baumgardner drifted up the track on the restart and Shannon slid underneath to grab second. He then set his sights on Thompson and swung to the outside with the white flag in sight. The youngster edged Thompson by seven-hundredths of a second at the finish line for a thrilling victory.
Thompson and Hayes completed the podium. Baumgardner, Mike Smith, reigning champion Brett Jackson, Jon Savage, Todd Derrington, Tim Corey and Scott Senecal finished fourth through 10th, respectively.
Bobby Brown fended off a late charge from Colby Bourgeois to win the 25-lap Dwarf Car feature. Brown grabbed the lead from Jeff Ainsworth on lap 4 and was well on his way to victory. Bourgeois moved into second on the ninth circuit but could not catch Brown.
As the laps were winding down, Brown came up on up some slower traffic. As Brown struggled to get around the cars on the outside, Bourgeois attempted to rally. Brown, now in his 49th season of racing, had a few tricks up his sleeve and held the young gun at bay. Tommy Smithers came out on top of a showdown for third with reigning champion Jason Wyman. Chad Dufour placed fifth.
Thomas Smithers VI won the Kids Truck 15-lap feature. Owen Rogers was in front of Smithers VI when Damion Sicard and Logan Farnsworth tangled with four laps to go. The contact sent Sicard into the turn-three tire barriers, allowing Smithers get alongside Rogers for a four-lap dash.
Rogers held hold off Smithers for one lap, but Smithers was too strong while earning his seventh victory since 2020. McKenna Merchant placed third and was followed by Farnsworth and Dominic Warren.
Racing at White Mountain Motorsports Park will pick up again at 6 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.