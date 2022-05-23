NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. — Barton driver Shane Sicard held off Hardwick’s Jaden Perry and Waterbury’s Jason Woodard to prevail during the season-opening Flying Tigers race at White Mountain Motorsports Park.
The track kicked off its 30th year of racing with over 100 cars in the pit area, with 22 Flying Tigers in attendance for the first round of the J.P. Sicard Triple Crown Series.
Sicard was initially stuck in the back of the top 10, but he eventually backed up the hype after winning each Triple Crown race in 2021. After patiently cutting his way through traffic, Sicard took the lead and left nothing to chance while locking up another victory.
Marshfield’s maintained a spot near the front of the pack for most of the race until handling issues plagued his efforts. Perry was no match for Sicard, but he managed to stalk the eventual winner and was ready to pounce on any opportunity to get to the front. Perry was followed to the finish one by apparent third-place finisher Michael Clark, who was later disqualified during post-race technical inspection due to his carburetor.
Jason Woodard moved up to third as a result to round out the podium. Rookie Kaiden Fisher again proved his capabilities with a strong fourth-place finish. He was trailed by fifth-place racer Stephen Donahue, who was pulling double duty on the day.
The Late Models also got off to an exciting start. Following a Semi-Feature win by North Country legend Stacey Cahoon, the youth movement showed the way. A pair of non-winners paced the entirety of the 50-lap feature, with St. Johnsbury’s Kasey Beattie charging hard on the outside of Jon Savage.
Just after the halfway point, Matt Morrill hooked into the lap car of Tom Sheehan. The incident led a melee into the turn-three retaining wall. Amid a shower of tires, Ben Belanger and Graniteville’s Stephen Donahue slammed into the wall. The incident ended Donahue’s night. The final ten circuits featured a dogfight between Savage and Beattie, who battled neck-and-neck to the end. Going into turn one, Beattie experienced tire issues and Savage raced to his first Late Model win.
Alby Ovitt and Cahoon placed second and third, respectively. Quebec’s Alexendre Tardif edged multi-time champion Quinny Welch to place fourth.
The NELCAR Tour Legends and turned into a hotly contested 25-lap Legends feature. Devin Deshaies came out on top over Trevor Krouse with Joshua Parsons. The Bandoleros went for 15 laps, with Mikey LaFort III taking the win in front of Joey Lamay and Bradley Strickland.
The Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank Strictly Stock Minis opened their 2022 season with a 16-car field. While mechanical woes plagued veterans Gavin McGinnis and Jack Hayes, nothing could stop the triple power of the Baumgardner Family. Daughter Jillian paced the early field, only to be methodically hunted down by her father Donnie and her boyfriend Tyler Thompson. It was Thompson who excelled at the end to prevail in front of Jillian and Baumgardner.
McKenna Merchant won the Dad’s 4 By Tool & Supply Kids Division and Logan Farnsworth placed second. Jason Wyman beat Thunder Road Late Model competitor Andy Hill during Wayne’s Market Dwarf Car action.
Action will resume at White Mountain Motorsports Park with Saturday’s Late Model Spring Board 100. The first 100-lapper of the season will serve as the opener of the Wall’s Ford Platinum Late Model Series, a three-race series with a separate $1,500 point fund for the top three drivers. The full card of racing will also include Flying Tigers, Strictly Stock Minis, Dwarf Cars and a Kids Division.
RESULTS
White Mountain Motorsports Park
N. Woodstock, NH
May 21, 2022
Flying Tiger Triple Crown Series – 75 Laps
1 4NH Shane Sicard Barton, VT 2 92VT Jaden Perry Hardwick, VT 3 68VT Jason Woodard Waterbury Ctr., VT 4 18VT #Kaiden Fisher Shelburne, VT 5 26VT Stephen Donahue Graniteville, VT 6 35DG Colin Cornell E. Burke, VT 7 55NH Tanner Woodard Waterbury Ctr., VT 8 49NH Jody Sicard Gilmanton, NH 9 23NY #Cam Gadue Highgate, VT 10 37VT Kyle Streeter Waterbury Ctr., VT 11 37NH Kaleb Rogers Grover, VT 12 60NH #Thomas Smithers VI Gilmanton, NH 13 22NH #Chandler Potter Plainfield, VT 14 23NH Michael Potter Plainfield, VT 15 15NH Joey Laquerre E. Montpelier, VT 16 23VT Matthew Potter Marshfield, VT 17 56VT Chris Laforest Barre, VT 18 22VT Travis Patnoe Wolcott, VT 19 4ME Cooper French Northfield, VT 20 73VT Larry Underwood Fairfax, VT 21 77NH Bryan Wall Sr. East Kingston, NH DSQ* 2VT Michael Clark Littleton, NH
Late Models – 50 Laps
1 41NH Jon Savage Whitefield, NH 2 35NH Alby Ovitt St. Johnsbury, VT 3 83VT Stacy Cahoon St. Johnsbury, VT 4 21QC Alexandre Tardif Quebec, Canada 5 78NH Quinten Welch Groveton, NH 6 22NH Jeff Marshall Littleton, NH 7 61NH Ryan Olsen N. Haverhill, NH 8 32VT #Ryan Ware E. Burke, VT 9 07NH Mark Patten Belmont, NH 10 77NH #Bryan Wall Jr. E. Kingston, NH 11 99NH Ben Belanger Whitefield, NH 12 39VT Mike Foster Williston, VT 13 25NH Jesse Switser West Burke, VT 14 17NH Tyler Jones N. Woodstock, NH 15 9NH Matthew Morrill Moultonborough, NH 16 41VT Jamie Aube Bow, NH 17 21VT Reilly Lanphear Waterbury, VT 18 45NH Kasey Beattie St. Johnsbury, VT 19 31VT Stephen Donahue Graniteville, VT 20 65NH Tom Sheehan Bow, NH 21 42NH Mike Jurkowski Claremont, NH
Strictly Stock Minis
1. 51 Tyler Thompson Lincoln, NH 2. 14 Jillian Baumgardner N. Woodstock, NH 3. 4 Donnie Baumgardner N. Woodstock, NH 4. 15 Chris Moulton Pepperal, MA 5. 1 Scott Senecal Lisbon, NH 6. 17 Les Washburn Bethlehem, NH 7. 10x Tim Corey Whitefield, NH 8. 57 Todd Derrington Littleton, NH 9. 16 Adam Sicard Barton, VT 10. 16NH Kristian Switser Waterford, VT 11. 22 Brendan Clark Dalton, NH 12. 26 Luke Peters Groton, VT 13. 19 Dave Driscoll N. Woodstock, NH 14. 18 Anthony Gavel Belmont, NH 15. 09 Jack Hayes Littleton, NH 16. 10 Gavin McGinnis St. Johnsbury, VT
Dwarf Cars – Two 20 Lap Segments
1. 8 (3 pts.) Andy Hill Waterford, VT 2. 88 (4 pts.) Jason Wyman Easton, NH 3. 27 (5 pts.) Bobby Brown Lincoln, NH 4. 60 (9 pts.) Tommy Smithers Gilmanton, NH 5. 93 (10 pts.) Dave Gyger Campton, NH 6. 41 (12 pts.) Jeff Ainsworth Bethlehem, NH 7. 23 (15 pts.) Ethan Tyrrell Worcester, VT 8. 11 (16 pts.) Joey Deguio Plaistow, NH 9. 52 (17 pts.) Chad Dufour Littleton, NH 10. 66 (19 pts.) Tim Churchill Lincoln, NH
Kids Division – 15 Laps
1. 99 McKenna Merchant Waterford, VT 2. 22 Logan Farnsworth St. Johnsbury, VT 3. 18x Walker Fitch Marshfield, VT 4. 6 Connor Charbonneau Groveton, NH 5. 01 Austin Sicard Gilmanton, NH 6. 4 Bentley Robbin Bradford, VT 7. 90 Kyle Goodbout Lincoln, NH 8. 32 Kylee Potter Marshfield, VT
NELCAR Legends – 25 Laps
1. 64 Devin Deshaies 2. 15 Trevor Krouse 3. 09 Joshua Parsons 4. 12 P.J. Evans 5. 25 James Anderson 6. 99 Richie Helger Jr. 7. 34 Kyle Caissie 8. 85 Jake Kelly 9. D3 David Stone 10. 6 Eric Williams 11. 32 Kyle Rogers 12. 35 Ryan Rice 13. 10 Parker Davis 14. 29 Cole Robby 15. 18 Noah Alexander 16. 57 Mike Dellavecchia
NELCAR Bandoleros – 15 Laps
