N. WOODSTOCK, N.H. — Flying Tigers driver Shane Sicard slowly made his way through the field and served up a fifth-place result Saturday, locking up a two-point victory over runner-up Jason Woodard to win the Triple Crown Championship at White Mountain Motorsports Park.
Although Jason Woodard battled hard, it wasn’t enough to capture another crown. After Sicard and Fisher took down the heat race qualifying wins, it was Jody Sicard and Jason Woodard who started off the final round of the series on the pole following their plus-4 qualifying efforts.
Using the American-Canadian Tour plus/minus handicap system, the top racers faced fierce competition in the qualifying rounds as they prepared for their first Championship of the season. At the start of the 75-lap event, Jason Woodard took off like a rocket from the outside pole as the field sorted itself out behind him.
Jason Woodard began to hit the tail end of the field by lap 20, thanks to a blistering pace as his son Tanner Woodard and Fisher chased him from behind. Shane Sicard started the day as the Triple Crown points leader but was hung out to dry in eighth place and out of the championship picture until lap 37. As the field came around the White Mountain quarter-mile track, Matt Potter spun around in turn two. The incident resulted in the first and only caution of the event. On the restart, it was Jason Woodard vs. Tanner Woodard. The elder driver once again chose the outside lane and raced away from the field after the green flag.
As the field again spaced out, both Tanner Woodard and Fisher were all over the 68VT machine of Jason Woodard. While Tanner powered down on the inside lane, Fisher was glued to the leader’s rear bumper as the threesome shaved in and out of lapped traffic. Under the checkered flag, it was Jason Woodard who sped to his second win in a row while followed by Fisher and Tanner Woodard.
The Late Models put on a flag-to-flag show. Drivers were led to point by Mike Jurkowski and Kasey Beattie, who both battled door handle to door handle for the first 10 laps until Beattie finally got the edge on the outside. As Jurkowski attempted to settle in, Jesse Switser flew in underneath to battle for the second spot as Bryan Wall Jr. and Stacy Cahoon stuck around for the show in fourth and fifth.
By the halfway point it was Beattie leading by a straightaway. The biggest battle was waged between Switser and Wall for second place. At the line, sophomore racer Kasey Beattie claimed his first Late Model victory. He was trailed by Switser and Wall Jr.
Mini Late Model drivers returned to White Mountain Motorsports Park for the final tune-up before their $1,000-to-win event Sept. 10. The 40-lap feature turned wild on the seventh circuit when a huge pile-up in turn one brought out the first caution flag. Kristian Switser, Erin Aiken, Jacob Roy and Matt LeBlanc all ended their day in the carnage, while Ken Marrier returned to the track without a hood. On the restart, Tim Paquette and Eric Pomasko jumped out front. Paquette gained the advantage and quickly left the field behind. Following the long green-flag run to the finish, Paquette earned his first Late Model win after wrecking out of the race during the Midsummer Classic two weeks ago. Two-time winner Nick Anderson took second, while Nick Skillings placed third during his first visit to White Mountain this summer.
The Strictly Stock Minis put on a barnburner of their own. Scott Senecal led the way early as the field was squared up all around him. Jillian Baumgardner was positioned to his outside, youngster Jason Goodbout Jr. was on his tail and Tyler Thompson was in hot pursuit behind Senecal. Baumgardner sped into the lead by lap six, with Thompson overtaking her on lap 10. The only caution came out at lap 21 for the spinning Dave Driscoll in turn one, ending Thompson’s sizable lead. Thompson chose the outside on the restart, with point leader Chris Moulton to his inside. Thompson held off a late comeback attempt to prevail and was followed by Moulton and Todd Derrington.
Kids Division winner Austin Sicard started on the pole and never looked back in his 15-lap feature. Racing pressure from veterans McKenna Merchant and Logan Farnsworth, Sicard never faltered on his way to victory. He was followed by McKenna Merchant and Logan Farnsworth to round out the podium.
