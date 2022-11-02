MIDDLEBURY — Any frustration that lingered from four years ago was erased by Xavier Brookens' shot high in the net from 23 yards out to give Harwood a 3-2 overtime victory over Middlebury in a Division II boys soccer semifinal game.
Jordan Shullenberger was a freshman on that team that lost 2-1 in overtime to the Tigers in 2019.
"I have always wanted revenge on Middlebury for that game that we lost," Shullenberger said.
Shullenberger, the program's all-time leading scorer with 75 goals, helped the Highlanders get on top early.
He scored only 1:45 into the game.
Middlebury coach Chris George was incensed that his defense gave up the early score so easily.
"He doesn't touch it again," George shouted to the defenders.
But Shullenberger scored again on a penalty kick 27:49 before the half after teammate Cooper Olney was taken down in the box. He drilled the PK with great force giving goalkeeper Owen Lawton little time to react.
Shullenberger said his PKs are more about force than finesse or playing any mental games with the keeper.
"I like to take a long and fast run up to the ball and just get a lot of power on the shot," Shullenberger said.
Shullenberger said getting such an early lead on the Tigers was extremely important since the Tigers had the loftier seed at No. 2 and were playing on their home field.
"It was very important to take it to them and show them what we are about," Shullenberger said.
The No. 3 Highlanders were able to take that 2-0 advantage into the half but that does not mean the rest of the first half was uneventful.
Played in front of an emotional crowd with emotion to match on the field, play was briefly halted with 7:19 left in the half for a cooling off period and the officials met with both coaches.
Both teams had strong scoring bids. One of the best came when Harwood's Adam Porterfield had a direct kick from beyond the midfield stripe with Teighen Fils-Aime nearly cashing in on it with a header.
Another time Shullenberger set up Matthew Fiaschetti with a pinpoint pass and only a terrific save by Middlebury goalie Own Lawton denied Fiaschetti the goal.
Middlebury's Ollie Anderson made a strong scoring bid early in the second half but was turned away on a nice save by goalie Liam Combs.
Then, with 22:57 left in the game, it appeared that the Tigers' fate was sealed. A Middlebury player was ejected and the Tigers had to play a man down the rest of the game.
Middlebury head coach Chris George was also ejected.
But an odd thing happened. Instead of Harwood's man advantage taking the steam out of the Tigers, their effort intensified.
They roared back to tie the game and force overtime.
"Our guys were incredible," George said after the game. "They never stopped believing in each other. They were amazing."
The more energetic attack for the Tigers began as soon as they went a man down.
The Tigers began to carve out the territorial edge, playing much of the game in the offensive third and a great deal of it on Combs' doorstep.
That paid off with 11:59 remaining when Zach Wilkerson was fouled while making a threatening run in the box.
Ollie Choudbury drilled the penalty kick to make it 2-1, feeding Middlebury's frenzy all the more.
Then, with time running out on the comeback, Iver Anderson scored for the Tigers to tie the game with 3:26 remaining.
Anderson converted a direct kick by Toby Wells-Spackman and the large crowd went wild.
The brought the overtime with the summer feel of the day giving way to the November chill.
It also set the stage for Brookens. He struck a ball from not far outside the penalty area that settled in the back of the net and making for a happy drive back to Duxbury for a large turnout of visiting fans.
Nic Moran set up Brookens' shot by playing the ball to his feet.
Brookens was on the JV team in 2019 but was brought up to the varsity for the playoffs and remembers that overtime loss to the Tigers very well.
"I caught it well right on the inside of my foot cleanly but was expecting it to go over the goal," Brookens said.
It didn't. Instead it rippled the net and brought euphoria over everyone rooting for the Black and Gold.
Harwood coach Joe Yalick gathered his players after the game and reminded them that they had never won a game all season by a single goal.
"We did a good job of making sure a lot of our games were not close this season," Brookens said.
They did lose a game by a goal, 3-2 to Montpelier, the No. 1 seed and the team the Highlanders will meet in the Division II state championship game.
They will bring a 15-2 record in to the state championship game on Saturday.
NOTES: The Highlanders scored an incredible 61 unanswered goals until they were scored on in the playoffs. ... Middlebury Athletic Director Sean Farrell had an announcement made at halftime to have fans move back a greater distance from the sideline. ... Shullenberger has 38 goals this season.
