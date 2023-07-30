CASTLETON — Caden Sanborn was devastated as he came off the field. He and his Plymouth teammates had just lost in the quarterfinals in the New Hampshire high school football playoffs.
Plymouth, a perennial power, does not bow out of the playoffs that early very often.
But the loss stung all the more because Sanborn had that sinking feeling of having just played his final game for his father, the Bobcats head coach.
And that is when his father Chris Sanborn informed him that was not the case. He told him they had one more game together.
That was the moment Caden found out that his father would be the head coach of the New Hampshire team against Vermont in the 70th annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.
Both the Vermont and New Hampshire teams reported to camp on Sunday for the game that will be played at Vermont State University Castleton's Dave Wolk Stadium on Saturday with kickoff set for 11:30 a.m.
The Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl runs through the Sanborn family the way maple sap flows in the springtime in the two states.
Coach Sanborn played for coach Paul Lavigne's New Hampshire team in the 1992 Maple Sugar Bowl at Dartmouth College, a 38-20 victory for New Hampshire. Chris also wore the Bobcat helmet.
Two years ago, Caden's brother Trevan wore the Plymouth helmet in the Maple Sugar Bowl.
"I was super excited. I always told my dad that I wanted to play in the Shrine Game like he did," Caden said. "Trevan told me it was one of the best experiences of his football career. He still keeps in touch with a lot of the players on that team. It shows you how living in camp for seven days can bring players together."
Family is a thread that runs through the game for many of the players.
You can include Vermont lineman Jakob Crossman as one of those in this year's game. It was a family connection that gives this year's game a much deeper meaning for him.
His 4-year-old cousin Grace, who lives in Springfield, is treated at a Shriners hospital, the cause for which the game is played. Grace has Spastic Diplegia Cerebral Palsy and Crossman will be playing the game for her.
"They love it," Crossman said of Grace's family's feeling about the treatment by the Shriners Hospital.
Jakob and Grace will both be directly involved in the game as she is one of the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl ambassadors and will be on hand at the game.
Rutland High's Jonah Bassett feels he has an extended family each time he enters the school's weight room. Every player who has represented Rutland High School in the Maple Sugar Bowl has his photo adorning the wall of that room.
Bassett looked at those pictures every day hoping that he would join them on the wall.
That dream has come true. Bassett is a wide receiver/defensive back for Vermont in Saturday's game.
It will be the first of two games he will be a part of in less than a month at Dave Wolk Stadium. Bassett will be a freshman on the Plymouth State football team which opens the season at Castleton on Sept. 2.
New Hampshire's Colby Shepard, who played at nearby Stevens High in Claremont, is hoping he has as much success in the Shrine Game as he did the last time he competed in Rutland County. Shepard captured the first place trophy in his weight class at the Otter Valley Wrestling Invitational. He is also the Division III state champion in that sport.
"I don't have family who have played in the game but I have friends who are like family who have played in it," Shepard said.
The week that Shepard won the state crown in wrestling was the same week he was given the news that he had made the Shrine team.
"That made the week even better," he said.
Hartford High's Connor Tierney has a strong football bond with his grandfather. They both wore No. 74 playing for Hartford High.
"He was the first person I called when I found out that I made the Shrine team," the defensive end said on Sunday.
Dylan Welch will be suiting up for New Hampshire but his grandfather Peter Welch played in the 1968 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl for Vermont wearing the Rutland High School helmet.
Welch and Vermont came up just short in that 1968 game played at the University of New Hampshire, falling 9-6.
Now, Dylan Welch will try to put the first "Welch victory" in the family scrapbook.
Concord High's Austin Wells will be playing for New Hampshire just as his father Mike Wells did in 1997.
"He told me a lot about it and how much he loved it," Austin said while checking in at the Campus Center.
"He said that the biggest take-away was visiting the children at the Shriners Hospital. He said that was a really powerful moment for him."