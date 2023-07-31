CASTLETON — Sometimes what gets lost in Vermont's incredible 22-21 comeback victory over New Hampshire in the 1973 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, is the role of kicker Greg Sprout.
Essex's Sprout not only converted the PAT for the victory but also booted a 34-yard field goal earlier in the contest.
You never know when the kicking game might set the tone or be the difference in the Maple Sugar Bowl.
Before Lou Kirouac went on to play in the NFL for the Giants, Colts and Falcons, he booted three of his kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks for New Hampshire in an 18-0 victory in the 1958 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.
Kirouac also got the only points the Granite Staters would need early in the game when he tackled Bellows Falls' Ted Waryas in the end zone for a safety.
The longest field goal in Maple Sugar Bowl history was the one from 42 yards out by New Hampshire's Tyler Ford in 2013.
Could this be the year that the game is decided on a last-second field goal?
Both head coaches believe their team has potential with the kicking game.
Vermont's Greg Balch is eyeing Spaulding's Zack Wilson, Bellows Falls' Jamison Nystrom and St. Johnsbury's Gavynn Kenney-Young as possible field goal kickers.
Wilson has a big leg and could be a long-range kicker.
"He has got a boot that is wicked," Balch said.
"Nystrom is super accurate.
"It could work itself out where one of them will do the PATs and another long field goals."
None of the three is only a kicker. They bring value to other parts of the field.
"Wilson is incredibly versatile. He is a wide receiver kind of a kid," Balch said.
"But he can do a lot of things. He has been a quarterback and a defensive tackle."
New Hampshire coach Chris Sanborn's stable of kickers includes Londonderry's Jack Drabik, Portsmouth's Devon Paquette and Plymouth's Gianni Ciotti.
"Gianni is deadly on PATs. Jack has a little deeper leg," Sanborn said.
THE QUARTERBACKS
The last time Balch was the Vermont head coach (a 24-13 victory in 2018) he had seven quarterback candidates when Shrine camp opened..
He has four this time — Nystrom, Windsor's Maison Fortin, CVU's Max Destito and St. Johnsbury's Quinn Murphy.
"They are all a little different," Balch said.
Sanborn has just two QBs, Kingswood's Aiden Brierlry and Concord's Zack Doward.
"Aiden Brierley has great versatility. He has done it all. That is why we picked him up," Sanborn said.
Doward has been starting for Concord since his sophomore year.
One of the reasons they were selected is that they have the experience that is tailored tp Sanborn's offense.
"We needed a quarterback who has taken the snap under center," the coach said.
NOTES: A number of players are be getting acclimated to their new college digs. Shrine players like Rutland's Jaheim Hughes, Otter Valley's Keevon Parks, Mount Abraham Union's Caleb Russell and Stevens High's Lucas Smith will be among the 115 players reporting to the Vermont State University Castleton's football camp on Aug. 11. ... Mount St. Joseph's Mike Keenan 's name is still all over the Shrine record book from his performance in 2000 when he threw six touchdown passes and had 352 passing yards in leading Vermont to a 47-40 victory.