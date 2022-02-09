Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.