Rutland’s Peggy Shinn has more Olympic memories and stories than Mark Spitz has medals. Right now, she is in Beijing adding to her storehouse of memories covering the Winter Games.
Shinn said the highlight of this year’s Olympics so far for her is probably Vermont’s Ryan Cochran-Siegle capturing the silver medal in the super-G.
She wasn’t there, though.
“Transportation between zones is tough here, so I can’t cover two events in one day unless it is alpine and a sliding sport,” Shinn said.
Those two events are near one another.
She was on a two-hour bus ride to Zhangjiakou when she heard about Cochran-Siegle’s silver accomplishment.
“I had gambled that the U.S. men wouldn’t do much in super G after their DH runs and that the U.S., led by Jessie Diggins, had a better chance of winning a medal in the women’s cross-country skiing,” Shinn said.
That placed her on an unheated bus cranking out a story about Cochran-Seigle. It was one she relished writing. She called him “a model human being, role model and Vermonter.”
Shinn attempted to call Ryan’s mother Barbara Ann who struck Olympic gold in the slalom at the 1972 Games in Sapporo, Japan.
She figured that Barbara Ann was inundated with calls.
“Even if she wasn’t, she probably thought I was a spammer,” said Shinn because her cellphone SIM card is a Hong Kong country code.
“I made it to Zhangjiakou in time to dial into the press conference (for Cochran-Siegle) so that helped.”
Shinn grew up in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom where she learned to ski.
She did not begin writing about snow sports until she moved back to Vermont in 1997. She began covering skiing for the Rutland Herald and soon became a prolific chronicler of snow sports for numerous publications including Ski Racing, Skiing, SKI and Ski Press.
It was in 2008 when she became a founding writer for TeamUSA.org.
She has covered numerous Olympic Games and is well regarded for her feature writing as is indicated by winning the Harold S. Hirsch Award four times. That honor is presented each year by the American Snowsports Journalists Association.
Perhaps her award with the deepest meaning is the Paul Robbins Journalism Award.
That is because Robbins, who died unexpectedly in 2008, was a friend and mentor.
Robbins had moved to Vermont in 1976, buying a home in Reading, with a plan to make his living as a free lance writer. He loved snow sports and worked for the U.S. Ski Team as a publicist.
Every four years, he would show up in living rooms across the country as a television analyst for Nordic skiing at the Olympics.
“Many of us still carry Paul in our hearts,” Shinn said.
Robbins introduced himself to Shinn at the Dartmouth Carnival in 1998, her first year covering skiing for the Rutland Herald. They kept in touch right up until his death.
She remembers upon learning of Robbins death that “my knees literally gave out on me.”
Shinn was part of a small group of people sprinkling Robbins’ ashes at the 2010 Olympic Nordic venue.
Robbins usually could be seen wearing his trademark tam and Shinn keeps a photo of him wearing the hat on her desk.
The other highlight for Shinn at this year’s Games was the Nordic women’s sprint. That was because Jessie Diggins picked up a medal and Dartmouth College graduate Rosie Brennan placed fourth.
“Rosie is a poster child for perseverance and also a great role model,” Shinn said.
One of the highlights from past Olympics for Shinn was Kikkan Randall and Diggins winning the gold medal in cross-country skiing in 2018.
It was perfect timing for Shinn’s book World Class: The Making of the U.S. Women’s Cross-Country Ski Team. It hit the shelves two weeks prior to Randall and Diggins striking gold.
World Class was the recipient of the International Skiing History Associations’ Ullr Award as well as the NASJA’s Harold S. Hirsch Award.
Shinn lists another highlight from the Olympics she has covered as Billy Demong winning the gold medal at the Vancouver Olympics in 2010 in the 10-K large hill event.
It was after that race that Robbins’ ashes were sprinkled on the Nordic venue.
Her favorite events to cover are the Alpine and cross-country skiing events because she knows the sports and the athletes so well.
But she harbors a great appreciation for all of the sports and athletes.
“I’ve also enjoyed covering Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel in swimming,” she said. “They’re both introspective, intelligent people who are honest with their feelings.
“I think the honesty — as we’re seeing from Mikaela Shiffrin today — is what is most inspiring.
“These athletes are the best in the world. But they’re also human. And we can learn something and be inspired by their defeats as well as their wins.”
Shinn is due back in Rutland on Feb. 21 but these are uncertain times. She does not yet have a ticket for the return trip.
Travel can be dicey these days.
The airlines might lose her luggage but not the precious memories she will have made in China. Those are now and forever.
