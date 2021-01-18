YAROSLAVL, Russia — Shelburne’s Megan Nick ended a three-year American win drought in FIS World Cup aerials action on Sunday.
Her full double full was enough to secure her the top spot on the podium with a score of 89.88. She bested Belarus athlete Alla Tsuper by 0.6 points. American teammate Kaila Kuhn finished on the podium in third.
U.S.’s Ashley Caldwell finished fifth with a score of 84.60, Megan Smallhouse was sixth and Dani Loeb was 10th.
Winter Vinecki rounded out the American contingent in 18th.
In Saturday’s aerials opener, Caldwell finished second with a score of 96.23. Vinecki was fourth and Kuhn was seventh.
Nick was 13th with a score of 76.23, while teammates Smallhouse and Loeb were 20th and 21st respectively.
In Saturday’s men’s aerials event, U.S.’s Justin Schoenefeld was fourth with a score of 108.60, Eric Loughran was eighth and Quinn Dehlinger was 14th.
The trio missed out on the top 10 on Sunday. Loughran had the best finish in 12th.
The U.S. finished third in the aerials team scores on Sunday, behind Russia and Switzerland.
Women’s Alpine skiers competed in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia over the weekend.
Burke Mountain Academy alumna Mikaela Shiffrin finished sixth in both giant slalom races. On Saturday, she finished in 2:14.08, which was 2.10 seconds off the time of winner Marta Bassino, of Italy.
Shiffrin’s rivals atop the World Cup standings, Michelle Gisin and Petra Vlhova finished third and fourth respectively. Bassino passed Shiffrin in the overall standings, pushing Shiffrin into fourth.
Burke alumna Nina O’Brien finished 13th on Saturday, while AJ Hurt didn’t qualify for the finals.
Bassino also won Sunday’s race, besting Gisin by 0.66 seconds.
Behind Shiffrin’s sixth place finish, O’Brien once again finished 13th and Hurt didn’t finish her first run.
Men’s Alpine skiers were in Flachau, Austria for a pair of slalom races.
Green Mountain Valley School’s Benjamin Ritchie and his three American teammates didn’t qualify for the finals on Saturday or Sunday.
In biathlon action, Craftsbury Green Racing Project’s Clare Egan was 28th in the women’s 12.5k mass start competition on Saturday. Egan was also part of the U.S. team that finished 12th in the 4x6k relay competition on Sunday.
