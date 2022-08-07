The Vermont Mountaineers lost 7-6 nail-biter to the Martha's Vineyard Sharks In Game 2 of the NECBL Championship Series at the Shark Tank on Saturday night.
The Mountaineers traveled to the Vineyard with their backs against the wall after losing the opener of the championship series by a score of 16-3. The rematch was a very different story, as the two teams battled back and forth all night.
Vermont took its first lead of the series in the third inning, pulling in front 1-0. Shane Lussier was the first Vermont runner to cross the plate, thanks to a groundout by Nic Notarangelo. Just when Vermont finally had some momentum swing its way, the Sharks responded with three runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Vermont countered with an offensive burst of its own during the following innings. The Mountaineers scored two runs in the fourth and two runs in the fifth. A two-run response by the Vineyard in the fourth resulted in a 5-5 tie game from the top of the with until the top of the eighth.
A single from Christian Pregent off Vineyard pitcher Alejandro Torres in the top of the eighth put Vermont in front 6-5. He clutch hit sent the Vermont dugout into an electric wave of excitement.
Unfortunately for Vermont, the lead did not hold up for long. In the bottom of the eighth, Logan Chambers blasted a two-run home run over the right-center field wall to put the Sharks back on top. The homer left the Mountaineers with three outs to play with to keep their season alive.
Vermont's comeback bid was unsuccessful, as all three batters were retired in order to give Martha's Vineyard its first NECBL title in program history.
James McDowell was dealt the loss for the evening. He recorded three strikeouts through two innings while allowing two runs on two hits.
For the Sharks, it was Cam Hill who earned the win. He pitched two innings of relief with one strikeout. He allowed one run on one hit.
Despite the Mountaineers' title hopes coming to an end, this season will go down in the history books for Vermont. The Mountaineers tied the all-time NECBL regular-season record with 32 vitories. Vermont won the Governor's Cup series agains the Upper Valley Nighthawks and had only two losses in the entire month of June. Two Vermont players - Adam Retzbach and Carlos Torres - were drafted to the MLB. In addition six players and Vermont's entire coaching staff were selected to take part in the All-Star game.
