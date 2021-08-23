Shane Sicard was as perfect as perfect can be on his way to the J.P. Sicard Inc. Triple Crown Series championship at at White Mountain Motorsports Park.
The Barton driver earned the pole in qualifying and then went wire-to-wire in the 75-lap Wells River Chevrolet Flying Tiger feature, giving him a clean sweep of all three Triple Crown races.
Sicard started his night by charging from fifth to second in his qualifying heat, earning a plus-three in the ACT “plus-minus” system. That was enough for him to lead the 20-car field to the initial green flag. Kyle Streeter did his best to keep Sicard honest early, but the three-time defending champion asserted control each time.
Following the third caution on lap 21 after Mike Clark and Bryan Wall Jr. got together in turn four, season-long points leader Jason Woodard had his shot at Sicard. The Waterbury Center racer slid underneath Streeter for second on the lap-21 restart and did his level best to take on his 2021 title rival.
Woodard would get three more restarts to attempt and pass Sicard, including one on lap 29 when Streeter blew a tire entering turn one and collected Tanner Woodard as they raced for third. Each time, Woodard would hung on the outside for a couple laps before Sicard snuck away.
The challenger had a slightly stronger car on longer runs, but the cautions were spaced just enough for Sicard to capitalize. Following a brief scare in lapped traffic, Sicard drove off after the final caution with 18 laps to go and captured his fifth win of the season.
Woodard ended up second, giving him the second spot in the Triple Crown final standings. It also limited the damage in the season-long title quest, giving Woodard a 24-point lead over Sicard with four events remaining. Hardwick’s Jaden Perry held off Ryan Ware for third after Perry won at Thunder Road the night before.
Shelburne’s Kaiden Fisher, who also won the previous night at Thunder Road in the Street Stock Special, had his best career Flying Tiger result with a fifth-place run. Jody Sicard, Colin Cornell, Matthew Potter, Tanner Woodard and Adam Maynard rounded out the top-10.
Gabe Brown showed perseverance by pulling a “spin and win” in the Foley Oil & Propane Late Model feature. In just his second start of the year at White Mountain, Brown started 13th for the 50-lap main event. He quickly found himself sliding through the turn-four infield, but he was able to get the car righted and continue without a caution.
A lap-seven yellow for Reilly Lanphear’s flat tire let Brown catch up to the field. From there, the 18-year-old went on a tear through the pack. He was already up to fifth when the third yellow flew on lap 30 because Laci Potter had stalled on the pit entrance road. Brown continued to charge from there and was running second when the field went under caution again on lap 41 for Jon Savage’s turn one spin.
That yellow erased a big lead for Gilman’s Jeff Marshall. Despite the outside line having backfired for the leader on the previous three restarts, Marshall gambled on the top side again with Brown going down low. When the field went green again, points leader Jimmy Renfrew Jr. started showing sparks from the right front.
Renfrew eventually came to a halt with the yellow unfurling, but lap 42 was in the books and Brown had the nose up at the start/finish line. Brown learned from his predecessors and stayed on the inside for the final restart, dusting Marshall and sailing off to the victory.
Despite the heartbreaking runner-up finish, Marshall still made big gains in the championship hunt thanks to Renfrew’s misfortune. St. Johnsbury’s Stacy Cahoon was strong late to take the third spot. Brooks Clark, Mike Jurkowski, Mike Bailey, Quinny Welch, Oren Remick, Matthew Morrill and Kasey Beattie completed the top-10.
White Mountain Motorsports Park has next weekend off for the Oxford 250. Racing at White Mountain will resume Sept. 4 with the Leaf Peepers 100 for the Late Models. The evening also includes a full card for the other divisions.
WHITE MOUNTAIN MOTORSPORTS PARK RESULTS
J.P. SICARD INC. TRIPLE CROWN SERIES ROUND #3
WELLS RIVER CHEVROLET FLYING TIGERS
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown 1. Shane Sicard ( 4nh) Barton, VT 2. Jason Woodard ( 68vt) Waterbury Ctr., VT 3. Jaden Perry ( 92vt) Hardwick, VT 4. Ryan Ware ( 32vt) East Burke, VT 5. Kaiden Fisher ( 18vt) Shelburne, VT 6. Jody Sicard ( 49nh) Gilmanton, NH 7. Colin Cornell ( 54vt) E. Burke, VT 8. Matthew Potter ( 23vt) Marshfield, VT 9. #Tanner Woodard ( 68nh) Waterbury Ctr., VT 10. Adam Maynard ( 45vt) Milton, VT 11. Michael Clark ( 2vt) Littleton, NH 12. Kyle Streeter ( 37vt) Waterbury Ctr., VT 13. Aaron Maynard ( 46vt) Lyndonville, VT 14. Eric Johnson ( 51nh) Randolph Ctr., VT 15. Patrick Wheeler ( 20nh) Bradford, VT 16. Travis Patnoe ( 22vt) Wolcott, VT 17. #Cooper French ( 4me) Northfield, VT 18. Bryan Wall Jr. ( 77nh) East Kingston, NH 19. David Ofsuryk ( 73ct) Holland, VT 20. Joel Hodgdon ( 36vt) Craftsbury Common, VT DNS Michael Potter ( 23nh) Plainfield, VT Following scoring recheck on 8/23/2021
FOLEY OIL & PROPANE LATE MODELS
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown 1. Gabe Brown ( 47vt) Conway, NH 2. Jeff Marshall ( 32nh) Gilman, VT 3. Stacy Cahoon ( 83vt) St. Johnsbury, VT 4. Brooks Clark ( 68vt) Waitsfield, VT 5. Mike Jurkowski ( 42nh) Claremont, NH 6. Mike Bailey ( 1me) S. Barre, VT 7. Quinten Welch ( 78nh) Groveton, NH 8. Oren Remick ( 21nh) Monroe, NH 9. Matthew Morrill ( 9nh) Moultonborough, NH 10. #Kasey Beattie ( 45nh) St. Johnsbury, VT 11. Bill Helliwell ( 01nh) Litchfield, NH 12. Tyler Jones ( 17nh) Lincoln, NH 13. Will Avery ( 92nh) Campton, NH 14. Jimmy Renfrew Jr. ( 00nh) Candia, NH 15. David LaBrecque ( 57nh) Thornton, NH 16. #Zachary Fraser ( 02nh) Dorchester, NH 17. Reilly Lanphear ( 21vt) Waterbury, VT 18. Mark Patten ( 07nh) Belmont, NH 19. Jon Savage ( 41nh) Whitefield, NH 20. #Laci Potter ( 55nh) West Danville, VT
WOODSVILLE GUARANTY SAVINGS BANK STRICTLY STOCK MINI’S
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown 1. Jack Hayes ( 09) Littleton, NH 2. Todd Derrington ( 57) Bethlehem, NH 3. #Luke Shannon ( 13) Groveton, NH 4. Tyler Thompson ( 51) Littleton, NH 5. Nick Pillotte ( 52) Jefferson, NH 6. #Donnie Baumgardner ( 4) N. Woodstock, NH 7. Gavin McGinnis ( 10) St. Johnsbury, VT 8. Michael M. Smith Jr. ( 22x) West Burke, VT 9. #Brendan Clark ( 22) Dalton, NH 10. Travis Dickinson* ( 15) Littleton, NH 11. Adam Sicard ( 16) Barton, VT 12. Jillian Baumgardner ( 14) N. Woodstock, NH 13. Scott Senecal ( 1) Lisbon, NH 14. #James Knights ( 02) Littleton, NH 15. Don Judd ( 87) Franklin, NH 16. Dustin Wilson ( 17x) 17. Dave Driscoll ( 19) N. Woodstock, NH 18. #Riley Taylor ( 43) St. Johnsbury, VT 19. John Knight ( 12) Franklin, NH *Substitute driver for Chris Moulton
ARNOLD’S WAYSIDE DINER DWARF CARS
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown 1. Tommy Smithers ( 60) Gilmanton, NH 2. Jason Wyman ( 88) Easton, NH 3. Bobby Brown ( 27) Lincoln, NH 4. Jeff Ainsworth ( 41) Bethlehem, NH 5. Colby Bourgeois ( 82) St. Johnsbury, VT 6. Chad Dufour ( 52) Littleton, NH 7. Dave Gyger ( 93) Campton, NH 8. Jeremy LaBrecque ( 21) Canaan, VT 9. #Jamie Ball ( 99) Barnet, VT 10. Wayne Pillsbury ( 4) Claremont, NH 11. Howie Switser ( 11) West Burke, VT DNS Anthony Hill ( 8) Waterford, VT
DADS 4 BY TOOL & SUPPLY KIDS TRUCKS
