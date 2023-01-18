RUTLAND — The Montpelier boys basketball team has had its fair share of blowout victories in a successful start to the season. Wednesday's game against Mount St. Joseph was far from fitting that bill.
The Solons had to scratch and claw for momentum, and when they got it in the second half, they didn't give it back, beating the Mounties 61-49 at McDonough Gymnasium.
Outside of losses to Rice and Spaulding, no team has really tested Montpelier. The Solons' closest margin of victory was their most recent game, a 22-point triumph against rival Harwood.
Trailing by four at the half on Wednesday against MSJ, Montpelier had to dig deep and take control.
The Solons grabbed the momentum with stellar jump shooting from guards Carter Bruzzese and Clayton Foster. The two combined for five 3s in the third and accounted for 17 of Montpelier's 20 points in the frame.
"It seemed like we were a little bit hesitant to shoot early," said Solons coach Nick Foster. "MSJ was really running us off the 3-point line. We were dribble driving, but (MSJ post player) Dez (Krakowka) was waiting for us at the rim.
"We had to find our way offensively. We have a handful of kids that can knock down shots and we're confident one will eventually."
"(Montpelier) had a three or four minute stretch where they hit 90% percent of their shots. There's not much you can do there," said MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau.
Foster noted the importance of defensive rebounding that helped the Solons close Mounties possessions and get going the other way.
Montpelier took a three-point lead into the fourth quarter and continued to add some breathing room. The deficit stayed within single digits for much of the quarter, before some late free throws pushed it to double figures.
MSJ did its best work before the break. After playing the Solons pretty much even for much of the opening frame, the Mounties took control in the second quarter after calling an early timeout.
MSJ had fallen behind by eight points, but out of the timeout went on an 11-1 run that gave them the lead. Montpelier tied the game at 26-26 late in the quarter, but consecutive baskets pushed MSJ back ahead heading into the locker room.
The Mounties were led Krakowka, who had 16 points. He was the driving force in MSJ's early success, scoring seven of his points in the opening quarter. He also provided much of the Mounties' offense in the third.
Owen Traynor followed with 10 points, eight coming in the second quarter. Austin McLaughlin had nine points and Keegan Greeley had eight.
Traynor was an obvious defensive focus for Montpelier, coming off a week where he dropped a school record 53 points against Windsor. Outside of the second quarter, the Solons really limited his offensive opportunities.
"We wanted to make it hard for him to get any rhythm," coach Foster said. "That's a max effort thing."
"(Montpelier) did a good job of taking Owen away and I expect some good teams to do that to us," Charbonneau said. "Dez played his tail off again. Austin was the best guard on the floor today. (Austin) controlled the offense and didn't turn it over."
Clayton Foster led Montpelier with 19 points, followed by 16 from Bruzzese and Ronnie Riby-Williams. Riby-Williams also got into double figures on the boards to get a double-double.
Montpelier (6-2) gets a shot at revenge against rival Spaulding on Friday when the Crimson Tide make their way to the state's capital. Spaulding beat the Solons by three earlier in the season.
MSJ (6-3) is at Woodstock on Friday.
Charbonneau didn't know coming into the game if his squad could hang with the two-time defending Division II champions Montpelier, who they played in the finals last season, but his team proved they certainly have that ability.
With the back half of the schedule filled with elite opponents like Fair Haven and Hartford looming, the Mounties can take a lot of positives from Wednesday's effort.
"I'm walking home tonight proud of my guys," Charbonneau said. "We can definitely play with them. I think we're there."
