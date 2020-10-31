FAIR HAVEN — The No. 1 seed Fair Haven girls soccer team has title aspirations and to make those a reality, it has to go through some of the best Division II has to offer.
Step one, the Hartford Hurricanes.
Hartford was one of the few teams that played the unbeaten Slaters tough this fall and it did so again on Saturday in the D-II quarterfinals, but Fair Haven was too much, winning 3-0 at LaPlaca Field.
"It's always a really tough game when we play Hartford," said Fair Haven coach Ian Akin. "They're really well-coached. They're never going to make it easy on you."
Emma Briggs had two of the Slaters' goals and Megan Ezzo had the other.
Fair Haven has many offensive weapons and it didn't take long for those girls to flex their muscles.
Within the first three minutes of the game, Ezzo took a shot that dinged off the left post. Briggs had a great opportunity soon after, but her shot went wide left of the goal.
Hartford evened out possession and shots in the ensuing minutes, but once Fair Haven settled in, the ball remained in its attacking zone for most the first half.
The Slaters peppered Hurricanes goalkeeper Erin Thompson with shots and junior was up to the task. One of Fair Haven's best chances came on one of Ezzo's patented 25-yard boots. The shot looked true to the upper part of the net, but Thompson jumped up to knock it away.
Despite outshooting Hartford 16-4 in the first half, the game went into halftime scoreless.
It remained that way for the early stages of the second half, when Akin implored his girls to settle down. He felt they were playing a bit too fast and making a pass one step ahead of where it needed to be.
They took that message to heart and adjusted, going back to what they do best – playing to space, finding feet and being tactical about creating chances.
It paid off with 27 minutes left to go. Ezzo got the ball in the box and made a nice cutback. She spotted Briggs in the middle of the box and got the ball to her. Briggs took a strike and put Fair Haven ahead.
The score remained 1-0 for a while, before the Slaters added a few insurance tallies.
The first insurance goal came off a picture perfect through ball from Brittney Love. Ezzo ran on to it and with only the keeper to deal with, she won the battle, putting the Slaters up two goals.
"For a sophomore, Brittney understands the game so well," Akin said.
The Briggs sisters connected for the final goal with less than five minutes left. Lily Briggs found her older sister Emma and the senior's shot had just enough juice on it to cross the goal line for the final dagger.
While Fair Haven controlled the run of play for a good portion of the game, there were moments where its defense had to make critical clears to thwart chances. In those situations, the Slaters were poised.
"You're not going to go through games without having some scary situations, but our defense handled them well tonight," Akin said.
Fair Haven keeper Emma Ezzo wasn't tested often, but she was on her game when she was, making fives saves. Thompson was busy all night long for Hartford, making 11 saves.
Step two of the Slaters playoff run, defending D-II champion Rice. Fair Haven will have to knock off the No. 5 seed Green Knights on Wednesday to lock up a championship game spot.
It's a challenge, but the Slaters have yet to back down from any of those.
