WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Lakes Region baseball team has always been group that can strike in an instant and put up runs in bunches. In Sunday’s Vermont Summer Baseball League championship game, those runs never came.
Lakes Region was stifled by a potent S.D. Ireland pitching staff, falling to the top-seeded Shamrocks 3-0 at Maxfield Sports Complex.
S.D. Ireland, filled with a majority of kids from CVU, was a freight train that not many VSBL teams could stop this summer.
One of the conductors of that train was CVU alumnus Ian Parent. The left-handed pitcher took the mound Sunday against a team he wasn’t very familiar with, but nobody in attendance could tell because he was locked in from the first pitch.
Parent went six innings, allowing just two hits, a single apiece to Jarett Williams and Sawyer Ramey. Parent stuck out five batters on the day.
“His motion is a lot different, so it mixes it up there,” said S.D. Ireland coach Tim Albertson, who is also the baseball coach at CVU. “Even when he falls behind, he’s confident in all three of his pitches. He’s not going to back down. I thought he did that well today.”
Wyatt Cameron came on for the save and he locked down a 1-2-3 inning in the seventh to secure the title.
“Wyatt has been clutch for us all season,” Albertson said.
Despite not pushing a run across, Lakes Region had its share of baserunners throughout the game. Parent issued a handful of walks and Lakes did well to get guys in scoring position in three of the first four innings.
The big hit just never came.
“We squared some balls up, but we never got them to fall. Andrew (Lanthier) hit a nice ball to right center, but it was caught,” said Lakes Region coach Adam Greenlese. “I was proud of guys and how they handled themselves. They were in the game the whole time.”
Greenlese talked about the importance of making plays behind their pitchers. Lakes Region threw its ace, Aubrey Ramey, on Friday in a quarterfinal win against South Burlington, so Sunday, they relied on pitch-to-contact hurlers, Andrew Lanthier and Joe Valerio.
“We couldn’t make mistakes in the field because (S.D. Ireland) is just going to jump on that,” Greenlese said. “We don’t have many strikeout guys. Throwing strikes and letting the defense do their thing was important.”
Neither team committed an error in Sunday’s contest.
The Shamrocks did the bulk of their offensive damage early, scoring one run apiece in each of the first three innings.
Catcher Baker Angstman led off the game with a single off Lanthier and Tyler Skaflestad followed with a single of his own.
After August Biggio was fanned and Parent flew out to Aaron Szabo, left fielder Jacob Murphy came up and drove in Angstman.
Angstman did the damage in the second inning with a run batted in on a single to score Aidan Johnson. Lars Jensen drove in S.D. Ireland’s final run on a single in the third.
From there, Lakes kept the strong Shamrocks lineup in check, not allowing a runner past second base the rest of the way.
“(Andrew and Joe) were keeping their hitters off balance and throwing their off-speed pitches,” Greenlese said. “Keeping hitters off balance is so big, if they’re just keying on fastballs, they’re going to hit it.”
A little more than a month ago, a well-played baseball game like Sunday’s was just a dream. With the high school season and American Legion season being taken away because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the touch of normalcy that baseball brought this past month was so valuable.
“The guys lost a season that could have been a lucrative season for them,” Greenlese said. “Being able to do this for them was huge. They were getting a bunch of bad news, one thing after the other. To have something to look forward to that’s normal, it’s huge.”
Albertson was one of the spearheads for the league getting going.
He remembers the meeting he had with the other Legion coaches to hatch this idea.
“These kids really needed it. The six seniors that I have really deserved what we got this year, having something,” Albertson said. “They battled all year and really worked hard. We were all looking hard at getting these kids together and giving them an opportunity. Everybody wanted to be involved and wanted to make something happen.”
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.