Coaches, like many others, are working at home these days.
“This year it is easier to scout everyone with the games on TV,” Mid-Vermont Christian girls basketball coach Chris Goodwin said.
“It’s saving me a lot of mileage on my truck,” West Rutland girls hoop boss Carl Serrani said.
A Dr. Pepper, chips and dip and a notebook. What a great night in front of the television set.
“It is a nice luxury to have, especially with a young family, being able to scout from the confines of your living room whether it is on the big screen, laptop or your phone,” Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson said.
Undefeated Division I heavyweights CVU and Essex top this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings for girls basketball but Goodwin and Serrani have their D-IV teams in the rankings as well.
The schedule maker has a sense for the dramatic. Mid-Vermont and comes to West Rutland on March 13, the final day of the regular season. Both teams are 6-0.
Goodwin watched the game this week between West Rutland and White River Valley on TV.
“I did notice that Kiana Grabowski (for West Rutland) was not there. She is a difference maker so the game really didn’t tell me a lot,” Goodwin said.
Grabowski bumped her head in gym class and went home, but she is back at practice and good to go.
Mid-Vermont boasts Goodwin’s daughters Hayley and Sydney. They make the team go but the Eagles are also aided by two starters from Sharon Academy.
“Both are fundamentally sound,” Goodwin said of his Sharon players.
“His daughters can flat out shoot and they are good floor leaders,” Serrani said.
But it’s not a two-horse race in Division IV. Proctor and Danville are contenders as well.
“I think Danville’s the real deal,” Serrani said.
Serrani played the Indians a couple of years ago in the playoffs and recalled some young players who are still there today.
Proctor does not have the size of West Rutland but they have more athleticism.
“They don’t match up with us but we don’t match up with them, either,” Serrani said of the rival Phantoms.
Nobody matches up with Westside in the size department. The Golden Horde boasts two six-footers in Elizabeth Bailey and Mallory Hogan.
Mid-Vermont has its deficiencies.
“We slow and we know we are slow,” coach Goodwin said.
The Eagles have beaten everyone soundly but with games against West Rutland, Danville and Proctor down the stretch, Goodwin knows his team will learn plenty about themselves.
Up in Division II, Fair Haven might be the favorite but Wilson cautions Slater fans that there other good teams out there.
“There is a lot of parity,” Wilson said, listing teams like North Country, Lyndon, Spaulding, U-32, Hartford and Burr and Burton Academy as teams to be wary of.
Here are the this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings for girls basketball with last week’s ranking in parentheses:
1. CVU 6-0 (1) The Redhawks are in a class by themselves.
2. Essex 6-0 (4) Maybe there is a team that can slay the giant. The Division I Hornets are building their case.
3. Fair Haven 6-0 (3) The Division II Slaters have beaten their two Division I opponents by a combined score of 103-45.
4. Windsor 4-1 (6) The Division III Yellow Jackets are unbeaten on the floor. There was one of those silly forfeit losses to Woodstock. You might have thought the offense would have dried up a little with Olivia Rockwood off to play for Division I Maine. No, it’s more prolific than ever. Take away the Woodstock result and the Jacks are averaging just over 81 points per game.
5. BFA St. Albans 4-2 (2) The Comets’ losses were at the hands of CVU and Essex.
6. Rutland 5-1 (5) The Ravens’ five wins were all by convincing margins. The loss was to Fair Haven.
7. Vergennes 6-0 (9) The beat goes on for a team with a patch-quilt schedule. The D-III Commodores have fashioned wins against Division I, Division II and Division IV teams.
8. West Rutland 6-0 (7) Can anyone beat the Golden Horde? Nobody has come close. The game against Mid-Vermont of March 13 would be one tough ticket if there were tickets this season.
9. Mount Mansfield 5-1 (UR) The Division I Cougars had to gut out tough victories in their last two games against D-II teams.
10. Mid-Vermont Christian 6-0 (UR) Like West Rutland, the D-IV Eagles have steamrolled everyone.
Our top fives
There is a lot behind records besides the numbers. This year, more than ever, there are disparities in schedules.
Spaulding and Burr and Burton Academy have passed the eye test against tough competition and that is why the Crimson Tide and BBA have landed in the Division II “top five” despite having a combined 4-8 record.
Division II — 1. Fair Haven 2. North Country 3. Spaulding 4. Enosburg 5. Burr and Burton.
Division III — 1. Windsor 2. Vergennes 3. Lake Region 4. Peoples Academy 5. Thetford
Division IV — 1. West Rutland 2. Mid-Vermont 3. Proctor 4. Danville 5. Mount St. Joseph
