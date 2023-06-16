A familiar face returned to victory lane Thursday night at Thunder Road.
Milton driver Scott Dragon triumphed in the 50-lap Late Model event after holding off a talented field.
Side-by-side battles were commonplace across the board as the season-long points chase was on virtually every driver’s mind. The hard-nosed racing left fans on the edge of their seats atop Quarry Hill, with Dragon putting on a show to bolster his attempt to secure another “King of the Road” crown later this summer.
All-time wins leader Phil Scott led Tyler Cahoon and the rest of the field to the green flag, while Dragon and Chris Roberts were close behind. Dragon didn’t waste time and grabbed the lead on lap 10. Defending champion Chris Pelkey powered along the outside groove as he moved through the top-10 pack, leaving points leader Cody Blake mired in traffic. The only yellow flag came out on lap 27 when Kyle Pembroke and Cooper Bouchard went into the spin-cycle while coming off turn two.
Dragon took the lead over Roberts on the restart, with Marcel Gravel attempting to make his way into the lead pack. Dragon took off from there to claim his first victory of the season. During the final circuits, the race for second place came down to a side-by-side battle between Gravel and Pelkey. A last-second dash at the line decided their fate, as Chris Roberts and Gravel crossed the finish line four-hundreths of a second in front of Chris Pelkey to round out the podium.
Paige Whittemore and Scott Weston started at the front during the Street Stock feature race. After the first 12 rows drove side-by-side from the onset, Patrick Tibbets shot the gap between Weston and Todd Raymo and encountered promblems on the front stretch before coming to a stop to bring out a caution on lap 10. Whittemore and Cam Powers battled on the restart, with Powers coming out on top on lap 11. Whittemore took back the lead by an small margin on laps 12 and 13.
Another major front-stretch caution slowed things down on lap 18 after Christopher Davis slammed his right rear into the widowmaker and ended the run of Josh Lovely in the process. In the final moments, Powers held a lead ahead of a trio of track champions: Jamie Davis, Jeffrey Martin and Tommy Smith. Powers held on to prevail, while Davis placed second and Martin wound up third.
Matt Ballard and Cam Gadue led the field at the beginning of the Flying Tigers race. Gadue quickly took the lead, while Rich Lowrey made moves to escape from the pack. Lowrey closed in on Gadue’s bumper by the halfway point and stole the lead on lap 24 before the first caution came out for the stopped car of Cooper French. Lowrey shot ahead on the restart while the battle for third heated up between Kevin Streeter, Sam Caron and Jason Pelkey. With just inches to spare, Streeter gained the upper hand to join Colin Cornell and Lowrey in victory lane.
The New England Antique Racers kicked off theactivities with the first of twin-15 lap feature events. Starting with the Sportsman class, it was all Dave Manning in the Dave Dion-inspired No. 29 machine. A former Jim Cilley ride, Manning made things look like child’s play. Not to be overshadowed, Dragon joined the Sportsman field behind the wheel of a throwback Bobby Dragon masterpiece, bringing his father’s number back into the winner’s circle with a third-place finish.
In the NEAR Modifieds, Art Merchant also took off from the pole and established a big lead. The real race was farther back in the field, as Bruce Taylor raced his way up from a ninth-place starting position in an old Len Bochler Modified. Merchant easily claimed the win to round out the NEAR nostalgia program.
Thunder Road Results
Late Models
1 0VT Scott Dragon Milton 2 8VT Chris Roberts Washington 3 86VT Marcel J. Gravel Wolcott 4 64VT Chris Pelkey Graniteville 5 31VT Stephen Donahue Graniteville 6 16VT Brandon Lanphear Morrisville 7 99VT Cody Blake Barre 8 17VT Darrell Morin Westford 9 38VT Tyler Cahoon Danville 10 68VT Brooks Clark Fayston 11 9VT Chip Grenier Orange 12 88VT Nick Sweet Williamstown 13 27VT Kyle Pembroke Montpelier 14 04VT #Justin Prescott Milton 15 31KS #Cody Schoolcraft Claremont, NH 16 5VT Bobby Therrien Hinesburg 17 18VT #Kaiden Fisher Shelburne 18 4VT Scott Coburn Barre 19 01VT Stephen Martin Craftsbury Common 20 7VT Cooper Bouchard Hinesburg 21 14VT Phil Scott Berlin 22 69VT Blair Bessett Barnet
Flying Tigers
1 8NH Rich Lowrey South Hero 2 54VT Colin Cornell E. Burke 3 67VT Kevin Streeter Waitsfield 4 64VT Jason Pelkey Barre 5 07VT Sam Caron Milton 6 56VT Chris Laforest Barre 7 37VT Kyle Streeter Waterbury Ctr. 8 68VT Jason Woodard Waterbury Ctr. 9 00VT Brandon Gray E. Thetford 10 33VT Matt Ballard Williamstown,VT 11 3VT Michael MacAskill Williamstown 12 31VT Logan Powers Middlesex 13 8VT Mike Billado Grand Isle 14 23NY Cam Gadue Highgate 15 20VT Robert Gordon Milton 16 08VT Phil Potvin Underhill 17 90VT Cameron Ouellette Barre 18 23ME Ethan Tyrell Worcester 19 45VT Adam Maynard Milton 20 5VT Tyler Austin East Calais 21 4ME Cooper French Northfield 22 13VT Ty Delphia Duxbury 23 78VT #Tyler Pepin Barre 24 26VT #Luke Peters Groton 25 9VT #Zach Audet Morrisville 26 22VT Travis Patnoe Wolcott
Street Stocks
1. 30 Cameron Powers E. Montpelier 2. 43 Jamie Davis Johnson 3. 8 Jeffery Martin Barre 4. 22 Thomas Smith Williamstown 5. 73 Paige Whittemore Graniteville 6. 08 #Ryan Foster Waterbury 7. 0 James Dopp Northfield 8. 24 Todd Raymo Swanton 9. 79 Juan Marshall Pittsfield 10. 74 Tyler Whittemore Barre 11. 2 Haidyn Pearce Chelsea 12. 71 Jesse Laquerre Berlin 13. 54 Josh Lovely Williamstown 14. 39 Derek Farnham Bethel 15. 34 Patrick Tibbetts Plainfield 16. 55 Parker Gagne Fairfax 17. 04 Scott Weston Berlin 18. 50 Eric MacLaughlin Milton 19. 48 Taylor Hoar South Hero 20. 9 #Logan Farrell Barre 21. 7 Kyle MacAskill Williamstown 22. 88 #Paul Rocheleau Georgia 23. 13 #Travis Gay S. Burlington 24. 3 Michael Gay S. Burlington 25. 5 Kyle Gravel Wolcott 26. 69 Christopher Davis Berlin 27. 96 Thomas Peck Waterbury 28. 16 Dean Switser, Jr. Waterford 29. 57 Trevor Jaques Milton 30 33 Curtis Franks Topsham 31 98 Kasey Collins Berlin 32 47 William Hennequin Morrisville
New England Antique Racers Sportsman
1. 29 Dave Manning Berlin 2. 77 Craig Hood Dummer, NH 3. 71 Scott Dragon Milton
New England Antique Racers Modifieds