NORTHFIELD – Norwich University Director of Athletics Tony Mariano announced on Friday that Scott Caulfield has been hired as the first Director of Strength and Conditioning in university history.
Caulfield is one of the most well-known collegiate strength and conditioning coaches in the industry. He spent 11 years at the National Strength and Conditioning Association as a coaching education manager and head strength and conditioning coach.
Most recently, Caulfield served the last two years as the Director of Strength and Conditioning at Colorado College in Colorado Springs.
Caulfield has been involved in fitness and athletics for more than two decades. He utilized those 20-plus years of “under the bar” lifting and coaching experience in a variety of different roles in support of the NSCA’s mission as the worldwide authority on strength and conditioning.
“Scott Caulfield is a highly qualified strength and conditioning coach who brings a wealth of experience to Norwich athletics and our student athletes,” Mariano said. “He was impressive throughout the interview process and will be a tremendous resource to our student-athletes and coaching staff to learn from while training to compete at the highest level. I am excited to have him on staff and welcome him to the Norwich family.”
Prior to joining the NSCA, Caulfield served as an assistant strength & conditioning coach at Dartmouth College from 2008-11. He worked primarily with the football, men’s & women’s swimming and rugby teams. During that time, he also served as the director of sports performance at the River Valley Club, one of the most successful training facilities in New England. He was also the NSCA’s Vermont State Director.
Caulfield is no stranger to the Green Mountain State. The former Twinfield basketball standout earned his bachelor’s degree in physical education from Castleton University in 2000. From 2006 to 2008, he was the head strength and conditioning coach and director of camps for the back-to-back American Basketball Association champions, Vermont Frost Heaves.
Caulfield spent six years as the Fitness Director for First In Fitness in Berlin. During his time at First In Fitness, Caulfield served as the strength and conditioning coach for the men’s rugby team from 2003-2006, prior to the program being elevated to the varsity level in 2008.
“I am thrilled to join the Norwich University Athletic Department,” Caulfield said. “As a veteran and native Vermonter, to work at a prestigious university like Norwich is a dream come true. I’ve spent over a decade learning from the top strength and conditioning professionals in the world and I’m looking forward to taking all I have learned and implementing it at Norwich to help our student-athletes reduce injuries, improve athletic performance and win more championships.”
Prior to taking over as the head strength and conditioning coach at Colorado College, Caulfield worked directly with the Tigers’ NCAA Division I men’s hockey team from 2011-15. He also worked for the NCAA Division I women’s soccer team from 2011-13 through Colorado College’s partnership with the NSCA.
Caulfield holds the Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist with Distinction certification and Registered Strength and Conditioning Coach with Distinction designation from the NSCA as well as USA Weightlifting’s Level 2 Advanced Sports Performance Coach certification. He earned his Master’s Degree in Sports Coaching from the University of Denver in 2017.
“Results and relationships are two areas I believe are keys to success in athletics and life,” Caulfield said. “And building resilient student-athletes in collaboration with our athletic training staff, sport coaches and leadership will allow us to take Norwich University Athletics to the next level.”
Caulfield will start at Norwich on Aug. 2 and replaces Stefan Kunkoski, who served as the head strength and conditioning coach for the past 18 months.
