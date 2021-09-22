BURLINGTON – A 90th-minute strike by freshman Jacob Arachchige-Jensen was the equalizer as Siena (3-3-1) and the University of Vermont (5-1-1) played to a 2-2 draw in men’s soccer action Virtue Field.
The Saints earned a free kick during the final seconds and Arachchige-Jensen rocketed a shot into the upper-left portion of the net with just one second remaining.
“I think we had control of the game, but we provided Siena a few opportunities to be in the match,” Vermont coach Rob Dow sad. “We scored on two set pieces, but we need to continue to be successful creating more dangerous chances in the run of play. That’s kind of the story of the night.”
Siena’s Zach Gardner scored the game’s first goal in the 16th minute when he capitalized on a mishap in front of the Vermont goal. The unassisted tally was his second of the season. The Catamounts tied the game at 1 in the 34th minute after Zach Barrett headed in first goal of the season. Nacho Lerech was credited with the assist after delivering a corner kick into the box.
Adrian Schulze Solano tallied his first collegiate goal in the 45th minute after banging home a rebound on a last-second corner kick to give Vermont the lead heading into halftime.
Arachchige-Jensen’s game-tying goal came off a free kick from well outside the 18-yard box. The rookie fired a deep strike into the top corner to send the game to overtime.
Vermont fired off 12 shots in both overtime periods with the man-advantage after Siena’s Jesper Schone Vogtengen earned a late red card in regulation. The Catamounts tested Greg Monroe (11 saves) twice with shots from Lerech and Yves Borie, but were unable to score the game-winner.
Goalie Brendan Pulley recorded one save in his first start as a Catamount. Lerech and Alex Nagy both registered a team-high six shots, with Nagy producing two shots on goal. Borie tallied five shots, including two shots on goal. Vermont recorded 34 shots, which is the highest under Dow’s head coaching tenure.
The Catamounts will travel to play Harvard at 7 p.m. Friday. Siena boasts its best start through seven matches since 2014 and will next return home to continue non-conference play. The Saints will face off against Ivy League opponent Brown for the first time since 2014 at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
MEN’S SOCCER
Nichols 2, Castleton 1
DUDLEY, Mass. — The Castleton men’s soccer team dropped a close decision in overtime at Nichols College.
Nichols (4-2) struck first in the 70th minute as Nicholas McGrath scored on a free kick from 25 yards out. Castleton (2-5, 1-0-0 LEC) answered seconds later as Adolphe Alfani netted his third of the season off a centering pass from Trevor Walker-Clayton. Alfani has tallies in consecutive contests.
Early in the overtime period, Nathan Salamon was credited with game-winner, sending a rocket just inside the left post.
Andres Soto-Burgos, who shut out Southern Maine in his most recent start, finished with seven saves.
The Spartans return to Dave Wolk Stadium on Saturday for a Little East Conference match with Rhode Island College. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Middlebury 2, Castleton 0
MIDDLEBURY — The Castleton University women’s soccer team fell at Middlebury, which recently ranked 22nd in the United Soccer Coaches national poll.
Reigning Little East Conference Goalkeeper of the Week Alex Benfatti made nine saves but wasn’t able to keep the Panthers (5-1) off the board in the opening minute. The hosts struck just 21 seconds into the contest. Middlebury’s entered the break leading 1-0.
CU’s Kaidin Gauthier had strong chances on goal early in the second half, but was turned away. Middleury added a goal in the 73rd minute.
The Spartans return to Little East Conference play Saturday when they travel to Rhode Island College for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
