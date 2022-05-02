NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University women’s lacrosse team suffered an 11-7 loss to Emmanuel during Great Northeast Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal action.
Michaila Furchak led the NU offense with a pair of goals and an assist. Teammate Quinn Mustone had two goals and Leocadia Clark, Bianca Klepper and Valentina Drown also scored for the Cadets.
Norwich’s Reiley Anderson had four caused turnovers, while Julia Proto had three. Fellow Cadets Celine Juneau, Molly Flanagan and Furchak each caused two turnovers. Jasmin Contreras had five draw controls fore NU< while Emma O’Neill had four draw controls and won three ground balls. Cadets goalie Katie Bishop-Manning closed out her collegiate career with nine saves and also won four ground balls.
Emmanuel pulled ahead when Deja Srimousksavanh scored 4:30 into the game. Klepper responded 41 seconds later with a goal off of a free position shot. Chandra Franca scored for the Saints with 2:13 remaining in the opening frame and Srimousksavanh scored with 34 seconds remaining. Drown closed out the frame with a goal with 17 seconds on the clock.
The Saints fired home three straight goals to start the second quarter. Clark scored with 5:05 left in the second quarter, closing the gap to 6-3 heading into halftime.
Emmanuel struck again early in the third quarter before the Cadets rattled off four straight goals to pull within one with 13:35 on the clock. The Saints closed out the contest with three straight goals.
Norwich (12-5, 10-3 GNAC) closes out its season with the best record since 2012, when the Cadets went 14-2 overall and were undefeated in conference play.
