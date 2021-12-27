Cooper Rice has taken a lot of bus rides lately. Picture endless miles of flat Canadian farmland as the road leads to the next rink.
If you are familiar with the TV series Heartland, set in Canada, you don’t have to picture it. That’s Rice’s world beamed into your living room.
Rice plays Junior League hockey for the Steinbach Pistons. It is a player’s ticket to a dream whether it be playing college hockey or, in some cases, professional hockey on some level.
Steinbach is about the size of Rice’s hometown of Rutland and the Pistons’ home ice reminds him of another landmark in Rutland Town.
“We play in a place that seats 1,500. It has wooden bleachers all one one side. It is very similar to Spartan Arena, he said drawing the comparison to the home of the Rutland High school and Castleton University hockey teams.
It gets cold in Manitoba. It gets cold in Rutland but it gets a different kind of cold in the province where Rice now plays his hockey.
He attended the Canadian Football League semifinal game in Winnipeg between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders a few weeks ago. The windchill at kickoff was 18 degrees below zero.
The Blue Bombers won 21-17 which might have warmed Rice’s heart just a tad since former Rutland High standout athlete Kevin Bourgoin is a coach on Winnipeg’s staff.
His heart was the only thing warmed.
“I had hand warmers and long johns. I was all bundled up and I was still cold,” Rice said.
Steinbach is known for its farms but is also noted for all of its auto dealerships giving Rice’s team its name the Pistons.
It is an experience he is relishing. He is part of the community by way of staying with a host family. The Crawfords have two little kids and it gives Rice the feeling of his home life back in Rutland.
“We all live in Steinbach,” Rice said.
Living with a family, being with players all residing in the same town, gives Rice a little slice of being back in Rutland.
“I am super close to my family here,” he said.
He is also very much at home on the ice. It does not hurt that the Pistons are off to a great start (22-6-1) and that Rice has been able to be a big part of the success.
He has nine goals and 16 assists.
“I have embraced a power froward type of role. I have found a home in front of the net,” Rice said.
That means he takes a physical beating.
“A lot of guys don’t like that role but I do,” he said.
He loved hockey from the beginning, playing Mites and Squirts in the Rutland Amateur Hockey Association. Then it was on to play with a Burlington travel team.
He began his high school career at Rutland High but it was an abbreviated freshman year of about six games due to a broken arm.
That would be his final year at Rutland High.
Rice knew his ticket to college hockey would be to play for a good prep school team in a strong league. He struck out for Proctor Academy in Andover, New Hampshire to finish his high school hockey.
“That was about the competitive piece,” Rice said of his decision to go to Proctor.
Playing at that level with Proctor Academy enabled him to make the leap to the Pistons.
“I have adjusted to the pace pretty well,” Rice said.
The regular season with the Pistons will run through the second week of March. Then it is on to the playoffs. If the Pistons keep winning at each step, it will take Rice’s season into May.
He will come back to New England for the summer. After taking two weeks off to let the body heal, he will begin a training regimen with Wes Landon, the strength and conditioning coach at Castleton University.
There is no ice in Rutland during the summer but Rice will be getting on ice in Hingham, Massachusetts.
“My dream is to play college hockey,” Rice said.
The goal is to play at the NCAA Division I level, he said, but he is keeping an open mind. If the best fit academically and hockey wise is a Division III program, Rice is not ruling that out.
He wants to major in business or marketing.
Meanwhile, he loves where he’s at.
“This team is one of the best ones in Canada,” he said.
Those bus rides through the long flat stretches of farmland look all the more gorgeous when you are 22-6-1.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
