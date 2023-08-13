MANCHESTER — Rutland Country Club's Max Major is having himself quite the August.
Earlier in the month, Major and partner Frankie Sanborn were capturing an elusive L.D. Pierce Invitational title, and this week, Major took home his first Mid-Amateur championship.
Major, the tournament's No. 4 seed, captured Mid-Am title by beating Vermont National's Troy Goliber 5-and-3 on Sunday at Manchester Country Club.
Major was inches away from the title last year, but had to settle for runner-up to Ekwanok Country Club's Taylor Bellemare, who bested him in 23 holes. He's been a contender at VPA major tournaments for years now and he can finally add some hardware to his trophy case.
Major left no question about who was going to win this year's final, taking on Goliber.
The RCC standout took the lead on the first hole with a birdie and grabbed the lead back on the fourth hole with another birdie after Goliber had tied the match on 3.
Major kept his roll going with a par on 5 as Goliber and he his lead stayed at 2-up heading into the back nine.
Major created some distance with some consistent golf to open the back nine, parring 10 and 11, both par 4s, while Goliber ended up bogeying both.
Both golfers parred 12 and 13, keeping Major's lead were it was at 4-up.
Major finished off the Mid-Amateur title with a par on 14, a hole that Goliber bogeyed.
In Saturday's action, Major beat Rutland clubmate Stephen Waite in the quarterfinals, 5-and-3.
Waite actually led the match for a good portion of the front, but Major tied it on 7 and took the lead on 8, a lead he wouldn't surrender again. Major put the match away by winning three straight holes on 13, 14 and 15.
Major's semifinal opponent was No. 32 Ryan Porter, from 802 Golf Academy. Porter was a 2-up winner against defending champion Bellemare in a rematch of the 2020 final that Porter won at Neshobe Golf Club.
Porter didn't trail much in his matchup with Bellemare, but the match remained tight throughout. Porter grabbed the lead on 3 and held it through 8, before Bellemare tied the match on 9 with a birdie.
The match stayed even through 13 holes, but Porter won two straight holes on 14 and 15 to take a lead he wouldn't give up. Bellemare did win 17 to force the match to the final hole, but Porter came out on top of 18.
Major was in control for much of the semifinal match against Porter, winning 4-and-3. The two were tied on the first hole, but Major won the second hold and never looked back.
Major's lead would swell to 3-up on 5 and stayed that way through the 13th hole. Major got the hole win on 14 and a par on 15 was good enough to put Porter away.
Goliber, the No. 6 seed, earned his spot in the semifinals with a hard-fought 1-up win against No. 14 Luke Hopkins in the quarterfinals.
Hopkins was in control early on, jumping out to a 3-up lead on 4, but Goliber battled back and had the match tied through eight holes. Goliber's 4 on the 10th hole gave him a lead he didn't surrender, but Hopkins didn't make his job easy, winning three holes down the stretch.
Goliber's semifinal opponent was No. 2 seed Bryan Smith, who beat No. 7 Charles McNeeley 1-up as well.
McNeeley had a lead after the first hole, but Smith tied it on 2 and the match stayed even for much of the front nine. Smith opened the back nine with a par that gave him the lead and he upped it two shots on 11, but McNeeley won two straight holes to tie the match through 14.
Smith's par on 15 gave him the lead again and his advantage would stay at 1-up the rest of the way.
The semifinal between Goliber and Smith was competitive with Goliber coming out on top with a 2-and-1 victory.
Goliber won the first hole, but Smith tied the match on 3. Goliber came back and won the fourth hole and took a 1-up lead into the back nine. Smith promptly erased the lead with a par on 10, but Goliber's par on 11 gave him back the edge.
Smith birdied the par-3 12th hole and the match stayed tied through 15 holes, but two straight birdies for Goliber on 16 and 17 secured the win.