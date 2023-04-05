RUTLAND — On a cold, windy day at Alumni Field, nothing was cooling off the Rutland girls lacrosse team's offense.
RHS used a balanced offensive attack to cruise to a 16-7 win against Spaulding in both teams' season opener Wednesday afternoon.
Rutland really imposed its will in the second half. RHS was up by four goals at halftime, but didn't wait long to add on after the break.
Senior Mia Marsh scored a minute into the second half and classmate Karsyn Bellomo added on 36 seconds later. Junior Loretta Cooley tacked on a third unanswered goal off a free position less than five minutes into the second half.
Marsh stressed the importance of possession, which allowed Rutland to fully take control. RHS was strong in the draw circle, leading to lots of quality possessions.
"We really focused on moving the ball around," Marsh said. We were sweeping around the net, making good cuts and make good passes."
"That is our objective this year, to get possession and maintain possession," said Rutland coach Matt Zmurko.
Spaulding's Hallee Allen buried a rebound off a free position shot saved by RHS goalie Amelia Marsh, but that did little to deter Rutland from continuing to attack.
"In the second half, we just lost our discipline a little bit," said Crimson Tide coach Jason Pinard.
Mia Marsh had a great dish to Cooley that added a goal a few minutes later and the senior scored herself off a pass from Bellomo on a restart.
Bellomo added two more goals and Mackenzie McLaughlin netted the final Rutland goal, off a pass from Cooley, with 2:40 left.
Cooley led the Rutland attack with six goals, while Marsh and Bellomo had four apiece. McLaughlin netted two goals and Sarah Crossman had one.
Pinard pointed to the speed of Rutland's attackers being really tough to contain.
"It's tough to stay with him because their girls are fast," Pinard said.
The Crimson Tide's best run of play game in the opening minutes. They jumped up quickly, winning the opening draw and scoring right away on a shot from Isabella Bevins. After a Rutland goal, Spaulding responded less than a minute later with another Bevins goal.
Rutland went on a run of four unanswered goals after Spaulding had pushed ahead 2-1. The Crimson Tide got the deficit back to one, but RHS ended the half on a three-goal run.
Ruby Harrington led Spaulding's attack with three goals, while Bevins and Allen had two apiece.
Amelia Marsh had six saves for Rutland, while Madison Churchill had three in her debut for the Crimson Tide.
Spaulding is coming off a 13-5 season that saw the Crimson Tide make the Division II semifinals, where they lost to eventual state champion Hartford.
That season also started with a loss to D-I Rutland. It's an early game against an elite higher-division opponent, so Spaulding is just looking to build from here. The Crimson Tide are looking forward to get outside more, something they haven't been able to do in the preseason.
"We've been playing on a basketball court for practice for three weeks," Pinard said. "We saw a lot of good things. We had some players out there that got to see their first varsity experience."
Spaulding (0-1) looks to capture its first win on Saturday, playing at Stowe.
Rutland (1-0) hopes a successful season is in the cards. RHS has been among Division I's elite for multiple seasons and is determined to break through to a championship level.
On top of their talent, RHS knows it can fall back on its camaraderie. Many of their top players play multiple sports together, so their connection is strong.
"We're all super close," Mia Marsh said. "Our team chemistry on the field reflects our team chemistry off the field."
Rutland is back in action on April 15 at Mount Mansfield.
