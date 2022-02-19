VERGENNES — The Rutland High School and Mill River Union High cheerleaders have tons of pressure weighing them down. Yet, they keep responding. The Rutland cheerleaders won their eighth consecutive state title on Saturday at Vergennes Union High School and Mill River brought home the championship for the fifth year in a row.
The pressure of being a dynasty is real, make no mistake about it, said Rutland cheerleader Emma Gilmore.
"We as a team have a legacy to uphold. It is a lot of pressure," Gilmore said. "We are expected to win."
Dealing with the pressure and focusing on the job at hand is what makes it work for neighboring champions Rutland and Mill River.
"We just try to give it our all," Mill River's Amber Prescott said.
This was quite a different state championship for Rutland and the Minutemen compared to the one in 2021. COVID changed everything that season.
"We were not allowed to do stunts last year," Mill River's Emma Johnson said.
The competition was also virtual, negating the wild atmosphere that was part of Saturday's competition in Vergennes Union High School's Commodome.
"It is one million percent different," said Rutland High coach Cara Gauvin explaining the difference between having a virtual competition and the one that was showcased in the Commodome.
No matter. Virtual or in-person, the Raiders and Minutemen just keep winning titles.
The Rutland and Mill River teams are close, They frequently practice together. Gauvin's daughter Baylee Austin is the Mill River coach.
They cheer one another on with gusto. When Mill River was competing, the Rutland cheerleaders got behind them with rhythmic clapping and when Rutland took to the mat, Mill River reciprocated.
"It helps a lot when everyone is cheering you on," Johnson said.
The fans of the teams also supported one another.
"We are all friends. We are really close even though we are in different divisions.," Johnson said of the Raiders and Minutemen.
Rutland athletes earning the championship plaque this season were Kylee Poro, Rehanna Alger, Kayla Beaudry, Malitta Galiano, Jamisyn Baker, Gilmore, Isabelle Ladabouche, Ebe Fernandez, Cymbre Gravelle, Emily Hawkins, Madison Fernan, Riley Norton, Natelie Neyman, Katelyn Welch, Gabrielle Couture, Kallista Tyler, Tory Juarez and Alexa Wortman.
Hoisting the championship plaque for the Minutemen were Prescott, Johnson, Crystal Perham, Lucia Verdon, Kylee Goodell, Zoe Cange, Kyran Allen, Emma Lunna and Aliah Stilwell.
Austin was thrilled with the way her Minutemen performed.
"That is the best we have looked all year," Austin said.
Mount Anthony finished as runner-up to Rutland in Division I. The Patriots performed before Rutland and put the pressure on the Raiders with an outstanding routine punctuated by great athleticism.
Gauvin acknowledged that MAU's routine sparkled and set the bar high for her team.
"That has not always happened," Gauvin said.
It was a banner day for Rutland County. Not only did Mill River and Rutland bring home the biggest prize but Poultney placed third in Division II.
THE TOP THREE
Division I: 1. Rutland, 2. Mount Anthony, 3. Essex
Division II: 1. Mill River, 2. South Burlington, 3. Poultney.
TRIBUTE TO JOHNSON
The Vermont Principals' Association's Associate Executive Director Bob Johnson was given a tribute and a loud ovation in between the competition and the awards ceremony.
He is retiring in July and has been a booster of cheerleading as a sport in the state.
He was presented with a megaphone signed by all the coaches.
NEW ENGLANDS
Any team earning a score of 150 or more in any competition during the season qualifies for the New England Championships. That means Mount Anthony, Rutland, Mill River, South Burlington, Essex and Poultney will be advancing to that event.
The New England competition will be held on March 19 in Connecticut.
NOTES: Vergennes graduate Vince Allo handled the public address duties. He is also also the public address announcer for Castleton University home football games. ... Otter Valley might be muscling its way into the Rutland County dominance in the future. Kassidy Buley's Otters placed fourth in Division I. ... The Commodome was packed for the event. ... Enosburg had one of the smallest teams but boasted sensational voice projection.
