The Rutland girls soccer team's three seniors had never experienced a playoff win heading into Saturday's action and they were determined to change that.
Narrative changed.
The No. 4 seed Raiders pounced on No. 5 Spaulding early and bested the Crimson Tide 5-1 at Alumni Field in the Division I quarterfinals.
Scoring early is a critical piece to Rutland's success and it's been that way all year. The Raiders did that and it set the tone.
Junior forward Sydney Wood found senior captain Kendra Sabotka with a nice ball in the middle of the field and Sabotka took a strike, placing the ball to the right outside the reach of Tide keeper Rebecca McKelvey.
A perfect through ball from Izzy Crossman to Camryn Kinsman forced McKelvey off her line midway through the half and Rutland capitalized again with a Kinsman goal.
"We've really been working on working as a unit and combination plays," Sabotka said. "The through balls were really key today. We really worked as a team, which got us the win."
Rutland added one more goal before the half, with Mackenzie McLaughlin doing the honors.
The Raiders controlled the run of play and Spaulding only got off four shots in the opening 40 minutes.
The Tide found more of their offensive flow in the second half and Rutland's defense was up to the challenge when Spaulding had its strong counter attacks.
The Tide had three really good chances early in the half, but Raider keeper Kathryn Moore made critical saves to keep Spaulding off the board.
"(Kathryn) communicates with the girls in front of her and our midfield to keep us organized," said Rutland coach Lori McClallen.
McClallen also noted the defensive play of senior Justine Peters.
"(Justine) is just too strong of a player not to keep in our backfield," McClallen said. "She communicates and she plays a beautiful ball. All of our set plays this year, she drops exactly where we need them."
Spaulding scored its lone goal with 14:36 to play on a great through ball from Halle Pletzer to Emily Wilson that Wilson put past Moore.
"That's something this team has been able to do all year," said Tide coach Rob Moran. "Rutland did a great job of organizing their backs. That goal that Emily scored is something that we've seen all year."
Sabotka scored her second goal with 28:47 to play with a 1-on-1 chance with the keeper and she finished the hat trick with 3:19 to play with a well-struck ball that darted into the upper part of the net.
Not a bad way to go out on her last game on Alumni Field.
"I just wanted to leave everything out there," Sabotka said. "I wanted to have no regrets and I think I did that today."
McClallen loved what she saw out of her senior leader and noted how great the Raiders set up those goals.
"It's a result of girls feeding a well-placed ball," McClallen said. "Offensively, they're starting to understand the more they can combine together, the more opportunities we're going to give a Kendra, a Camryn, a Sydney or any of those girls up top."
Rutland's reward for its first playoff win since the 2015 state quarterfinals against Mount Mansfield – a matchup with unbeaten, three-time defending champion CVU, who beat Essex on Saturday.
"We can't let up. We have to come into the game strong," Sabotka said. "We're coming into the game as the underdog, but that doesn't mean anything. We have nothing to lose."
"We have to go in not selling ourselves short either. They are the best team in the state and have been for quite some time," McClallen said. "If we keep our goals in sight and find our strengths, then hopefully we can compete."
