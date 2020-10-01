BRANDON — Boys golfers across the state took to the course Thursday, looking to secure spots in next week’s state tournament at Country Club of Barre.

In the Division I sectional tournament at Neshobe Golf Club, CVU, Rutland, Burr and Burton, Essex, Spaulding and North Country moved on to the state tournament.

The five individuals who will compete for D-I medalist honors at states are CVU’s Evan Forrest (-2), St. Johnsbury’s Nelson Eaton (-1), CVU’s Alex Leonard (-1), North Country’s Austin Giroux (+3) and CVU’s Kyle Rexford (+4).

Rutland’s Billy Latkin, who was seventh individually, and Spaulding’s Garrett Cameron, tied for ninth, were a few strokes off individual state qualifying.

In the Division II sectional tournament at Woodstock Country Club, Stowe, Hartford, U-32, Stratton Mountain, Lyndon and Harwood advance to states.

The boys who will vie for D-II medalist honors are Stratton’s Harrison Digangi (+2), Otter Valley’s Thomas Politano (+6), Hartford’s Joseph Barwood (+8) and Stowe’s Lincoln Sinclair (+8) and Chace Newhouse (+8).

U-32’s Riley Richards and Green Mountain’s Josh Cohen were seventh and eighth respectively, missing out on individual state qualifying by a few strokes.

DIVISION I

CVU (296): Evan Forrest 70, Alex Leonard 71, Kyle Rexford 76, Cam Saia, 79. RUTLAND (330): Billy Latkin 79, Brady Kenosh 82, Dillon Moore 83, Jason Ryan 86. BBA (332): Dillon Callen 80, Caeden Harrington 80, Ben Ario 86, Nick O’Donnell 86. ESSEX (342): Charles Wiegand 82, Jackson Moore 84, Parker Martisus 85, Scott Gintof 91. SPAULDING (346): Garrett Cameron 80, Kieran McNamara 85, Jamison Mast 88, Brady Lamberti 93. NORTH COUNTRY (360): Austin Giroux 75, Jordan Eastman 93, Bryce Gunn 96, Cameron Provost 96. COLCHESTER (360): Jacobi Lafferty 86, Jake Baird 89, Evan Baird 91, Austin Daigneault 94. BFA ST. ALBANS (364): Nathan Benoit 77, Owen Benoit 87, Darik Gregoire 96, Camden Piper 104. ST. JOHNSBURY (368): Nelson Eaton 71, Ronald Tucker 97, Braeden Beck 98, Eli Rexford 102. MT. MANSFIELD (372): Oliver French 89, Colby Garrapy 91, Max Gosselin 94, William Erikson 98. SO. BURLINGTON (373): Ethan Borick 89, Jack Mayer 92, Will Bruns 93, Andre Bouffard 99. MISSISQUOI (384): Jack Evans 90, Charlie Gates 91, Patrick Walker 97, Issac Overton 106. RICE (398): Caden Fischer 89, Robbie Robinson 92, Hunter Higgins 100, Alex Jones 117. MT. ANTHONY (421): Andrew Marsden 87, Nick Salem 97, Ryan Sawyer 118, Ethan Perry 119. BURLINGTON (424): Sam Silberman 92, Emmett Young 106, Dylan Severson 107, Peter Kypers 119.

DIVISION II

STOWE (351): Chace Newhouse 78, Lincoln Sinclair 78, Will Brochhausen 92, Bowman Graves 103. HARTFORD (359): Joseph Barwood 78, Jaden Poirier 89, Macin Gaudette 95, Ezra Mock 97. U-32 (361): Riley Richards 80, Saywer Mislak 92, Neil Rohan 92, Owen Kellington 97. STRATTON (376): Harrison Digangi 72, Brett Haber 100, Matthew Madden 102, Yuto Takai 102. LYNDON (383): Colby Langtange 79, Mason Sylvester 96, Owen Carr 103, Whit Steen 105. HARWOOD (391): Jacob Green 94, Jack Lansky 96, Liam Guyette 99, Parker Davey 102. OTTER VALLEY (408): Thomas Politano 76, Matthew Bryant 93, Hayden Bernhardt 117, Jordan Beayon 122. PEOPLES (410): Timothy Whyte 92, Hayden Tibbits 94, Ashton Tibbits 109, Noble Beerworth 115. NORTHFIELD (417): Nick Passalacqua 95, Thomas Ducharme 104, Adam Gerdes 106, Logan Amell 112. WOODSTOCK (419): Ethan Dean 90, Chase Conway 106, Chris Bradley 109, Will Duane 114. LAKE REGION (432): Fintan Letzelter 99, Duncan Lovegrove 108, Caden Fortin 112, Joe Wilcox 113. MILTON (439): Zach Fantini 87, Malachi Martin 114, Christian Guadio 115, Jimmy Campbell 123. WINDSOR (440): Cooper Bevis 102, Lee Bevis 102, David Hall 115, Bryce Moody 121. RIVENDELL (453): Ezra Avery 102, Parker Piper 113, Tovhan Vitols 114, Luke Avery 125.

