BRANDON — Boys golfers across the state took to the course Thursday, looking to secure spots in next week’s state tournament at Country Club of Barre.
In the Division I sectional tournament at Neshobe Golf Club, CVU, Rutland, Burr and Burton, Essex, Spaulding and North Country moved on to the state tournament.
The five individuals who will compete for D-I medalist honors at states are CVU’s Evan Forrest (-2), St. Johnsbury’s Nelson Eaton (-1), CVU’s Alex Leonard (-1), North Country’s Austin Giroux (+3) and CVU’s Kyle Rexford (+4).
Rutland’s Billy Latkin, who was seventh individually, and Spaulding’s Garrett Cameron, tied for ninth, were a few strokes off individual state qualifying.
In the Division II sectional tournament at Woodstock Country Club, Stowe, Hartford, U-32, Stratton Mountain, Lyndon and Harwood advance to states.
The boys who will vie for D-II medalist honors are Stratton’s Harrison Digangi (+2), Otter Valley’s Thomas Politano (+6), Hartford’s Joseph Barwood (+8) and Stowe’s Lincoln Sinclair (+8) and Chace Newhouse (+8).
U-32’s Riley Richards and Green Mountain’s Josh Cohen were seventh and eighth respectively, missing out on individual state qualifying by a few strokes.
DIVISION I
CVU (296): Evan Forrest 70, Alex Leonard 71, Kyle Rexford 76, Cam Saia, 79. RUTLAND (330): Billy Latkin 79, Brady Kenosh 82, Dillon Moore 83, Jason Ryan 86. BBA (332): Dillon Callen 80, Caeden Harrington 80, Ben Ario 86, Nick O’Donnell 86. ESSEX (342): Charles Wiegand 82, Jackson Moore 84, Parker Martisus 85, Scott Gintof 91. SPAULDING (346): Garrett Cameron 80, Kieran McNamara 85, Jamison Mast 88, Brady Lamberti 93. NORTH COUNTRY (360): Austin Giroux 75, Jordan Eastman 93, Bryce Gunn 96, Cameron Provost 96. COLCHESTER (360): Jacobi Lafferty 86, Jake Baird 89, Evan Baird 91, Austin Daigneault 94. BFA ST. ALBANS (364): Nathan Benoit 77, Owen Benoit 87, Darik Gregoire 96, Camden Piper 104. ST. JOHNSBURY (368): Nelson Eaton 71, Ronald Tucker 97, Braeden Beck 98, Eli Rexford 102. MT. MANSFIELD (372): Oliver French 89, Colby Garrapy 91, Max Gosselin 94, William Erikson 98. SO. BURLINGTON (373): Ethan Borick 89, Jack Mayer 92, Will Bruns 93, Andre Bouffard 99. MISSISQUOI (384): Jack Evans 90, Charlie Gates 91, Patrick Walker 97, Issac Overton 106. RICE (398): Caden Fischer 89, Robbie Robinson 92, Hunter Higgins 100, Alex Jones 117. MT. ANTHONY (421): Andrew Marsden 87, Nick Salem 97, Ryan Sawyer 118, Ethan Perry 119. BURLINGTON (424): Sam Silberman 92, Emmett Young 106, Dylan Severson 107, Peter Kypers 119.
DIVISION II
