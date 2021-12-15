The goal horn at Spartan Arena got just as much of a workout as the players on the ice did during Wednesday's boys hockey matchup between Rutland and Stowe.
The 13th time the horn rang through the arena was the sweetest for the Ravens. It signaled that Rutland had pulled out a 7-6 win in overtime against the Raiders.
Ravens sophomore forward Patrick Cooley netted the game-winning tally, his fifth goal on the night.
Things weren't looking amazing for Rutland ahead of the goal. The Ravens had just been called for a penalty that put them a man down.
That didn't deter Cooley and his teammates. Quickly out of the penalty, Cooley got ahead of the defense and found himself 1-on-1 with Stowe goaltender Conor Dunne.
Cooley uncorked a shot from inside the blue line and buried it over Dunne's shoulder to send Rutland fans home happy.
"I was coming in. I didn't trust my dekes on that and I saw that the goalie was cheating too far to the left," Cooley said. "The whole right side was open, so I shot it. It was the best feeling ever. An overtime win, it can't get much better than that."
Spartan Arena was the sophomore's personal playhouse on Wednesday. Coming into the night, he hadn't had a high school hat trick, let alone score five goals in a single game at this level.
"First career hat trick and then you add two more on," Cooley said.
Cooley burst onto the scene as a contributor for the Ravens last winter and he continues to show that the future of Rutland hockey looks incredibly bright.
"(Patrick) has so much passion. His heart is always in it," said Ravens coach Mike Anderson. "He gives it everything he has. He's a type of kid that goes to the end and we know what we're going to get from him."
Rutland controlled much of the first period, but found themselves down on the scoreboard.
Stowe jumped on the board first with 11:39 to play in the first period with a goal from sophomore Aaron Lepikko.
Lepikko didn't wait long to keep his fingerprints on the game. On the ensuing faceoff, he gained possession and skated around the goal, sending a quick wraparound pass to Ashton Tibbits to put the Raiders up 2-0 just 13 seconds later.
Cooley cut the lead in half with 9:08 to play with Stowe a two men down.
Penalties bit the Raiders in the butt all night long. Rutland got another power play goal with 13:15 to play in the second period.
Derek Baxter had scored within the first minute of the period for Stowe, but a hooking call left the Raiders a man down. Micaiah Boyle buried the power play goal in the upper right corner of the net off a Boston Patorti assist.
Cooley tied the game with 6:29 in the second, on an assist from Cam Rider and Ethan Wideawake, and Cooley got the hat trick to give Rutland its first lead with 2:10 in the period. Once again, Rider assisted his sophomore classmate.
The action kept going in the third with Baxter scoring with 14:10 to play when he was left unattended on the far post. Adrian Bryan and Woody Reichelt assisted.
Rutland pulled back ahead with Cooley's fourth goal, this one assisted by Graham Seidner, before Lepikko netted his second 33 seconds later on an assist from Eames Eiden.
Seidner got in the goal column himself with 5:26 to play and Rider picked up his third assist. Bryan finished the scoring in regulation with 2:39 to play to force the overtime period.
Rutland will be happy with the win, moving the Ravens to 2-0, but they know there are some things to clean up, especially defensively.
Giving up 10 goals through two games isn't ideal, but the young Rutland squad knows its a work in progress.
"We need everyone back deep in the defensive zone and need to be a lot better," Anderson said. "We keep trying to improve every day."
In the meantime, the Ravens' offense has carried the show. Putting up seven goals apiece on Brattleboro and Stowe to start the season is an impressive feat.
"Putting seven on the board two games in a row is a real confidence booster," Cooley said. "We're trusting in our offense right now and then putting in the work in practice on defense and then we'll be ready to roll."
Rutland (2-0) hopes the winning roll continues when it travels to rival Burr and Burton's Riley Rink on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Stowe (0-2) looks for its first win, hosting CVU on Saturday at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.