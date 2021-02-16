The Division IV Mount St. Joseph girls basketball team opened the season by beating Division I Mount Anthony but in Tuesday night’s 57-23 loss, the Mounties found that Division I Rutland is a different animal.
And the animal is thoroughbred. The Ravens are lightning quick with their hands and feet and share the ball like a family. They can disrupt your defense and then cash in with transition hoops.
Kendra Sabotka scored 12 points and Makieya Hendrickson 11 to lead a balanced offense that saw six players with six points or more.
Now, comes the test. After breezing to easy victories over Otter Valley and city rival MSJ, Rutland gets to find out a lot about itself on Friday night at Fair Haven.
“We are looking forward to what is probably going to be our closest competition this year,” Sabotka said. “We look forward to that game every year.”
The Mounties were buried under an avalanche of long-distance shooting right from the start. Hendrickson rang up the game’s first hoop off a pretty feed from Cecily McCormack and then Sabotka and Hendrickson nailed successive 3-point field goals. It was 8-0 before the Mounties knew what hit them.
The Ravens stretched the lead to 20-4 by the end of the first quarter.
MSJ coach Bill Bruso loved the way his team stood up to the adversity, playing the Ravens to a 4-4 stalemate in the second quarter.
“We bounced back in that quarter pretty nicely,” Bruso said.
The Ravens got scoring from all over the floor. Kathryn Moore had eight points and Karsyn Bellomo, Mackenzie McLaughlin and Olivia Shipley added six points apiece.
Ellie Tracy led the 1-1 Mounties with six points. Meghan Cole and Ella Paquin added five each.
MSJ also got a lift from freshman Haylee Rivers. When she entered the game, she responded with four quick points and several rebounds.
“She played well,” Bruso said.
RHS coach Nate Bellomo liked everything he saw.
“We shared the ball and I thought our defense was a step up from the Otter Valley game,” he said. “Our seniors (McCormack, Hendrickson and Sabotka) played well and everyone contributed.”
Sabotka feels this team can be special.
“We have so much skill. I think we have everything we need to be successful,” she said.
She knows Friday night will tell a story.
“I think that will help us figure out who we are as a team,” Sabotka said of the matchup with the Slaters.
The Mounties had reason to feel good about themselves during halftime after standing up to the Ravens in the second quarter.
But those positive feelings evaporated in the early minutes of the third stanza. Sabotka and Hendrickson saw to that.
Sabotka cut down the lane to score the new half’s first hoop off a give-and-go play. She then knocked down a shot from the outside. Hendrickson followed by draining two free throws and nailing a trey.
The 9-0 run bumped the score to 33-8 and the rout was on.
