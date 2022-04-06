RUTLAND — The Rutland girls lacrosse team came out hot against Spaulding in its season opener Wednesday afternoon and that made all the difference.
The Raiders buried six goals within the first 14 minutes of play and went on to top the Crimson Tide 12-4 at Alumni Field.
Camryn Kinsman netted Rutland's first two goals within two minutes of the opening faceoff. She scored her first after securing a ground ball behind the net and wrapping around for a goal, before adding a tally about a minute later.
Karsyn Bellomo set up Kathryn Moore for a goal a few minutes later and Loretta Cooley got on the board with 15:42 to play. Moore added two more goals in the early stages, one on a wraparound and the other coming after a missed free position shot.
That stretch of play was dominated by Rutland with the only Spaulding goal coming from sophomore midfielder Addison Pinard, her first of three on the day.
"We've only been outside for a two days and we have a young squad," said Crimson Tide coach Jason Pinard. "We dressed 10 sophomores today and one freshman of the 17 to 18 girls."
Spaulding flipped the script as the first half progressed and controlled possession in the latter stages.
The Crimson Tide put a ton of pressure on the Raiders' defenders and they got two goals for their efforts. Grace Isham scored with 3:58 left in the half and Addison Pinard scored less than two minutes later.
"We got our bearing as things went along," coach Pinard said. "There were some nerves with the first game of the year."
Rutland goalie Olivia Calvin faced a heavy shot load as the half went on, making seven of her 12 saves before the break. Her effort made sure the momentum didn't swing too much in Spaulding's favor.
Calvin, a senior, has continued to come into her own and the team looks to her leadership as one of the Raiders' two captains, along with Bellomo.
"(Olivia) had a great game. With a couple of those goals, it could have been a very different game," said Rutland coach Matt Zmurko. "It could have given them a lot more momentum.
"The defense played great. That was one of the question marks coming into the season."
Calvin's counterpart Tide freshman Kaydence Coates made seven stops. Raiders freshman Amelia Marsh came in late and had a save on a free position chance.
Rutland scored a final goal before the halftime break with Moore returning the favor to Bellomo for Bellomo's first goal of the day.
The Raiders were in control of the second half, only allowing a single goal, a free position tally by Addison Pinard.
It wasn't for lack of opportunity that Spaulding's offense was stifled. The Crimson Tide had plenty of shots on Calvin, they just left lots of those shots high, making them easier to save.
"We're shooting it right up high at her stick," coach Pinard said. "We have to get the ball down low. We work on that in practice. The girls just didn't bring that today. We'll get better."
Ball movement was big in Rutland's success after the break with three of its five goals coming off assists.
Cooley scored two goals in the second half, both assisted by Moore, and Cooley assisted on one of Bellomo's two second-half goals. Kinsman had the other Rutland goal in the second half.
Rutland (1-0) hits the road on Saturday, playing Columbia High School in New York State at 2 p.m.
Spaulding (0-1) hosts Stowe on Saturday at 11 a.m.
