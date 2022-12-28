Rutland is starving for a winning team in boys hockey and this year’s group is hoping to satisfy that appetite.
The last time RHS enjoyed a winning season was 2015 when Rutland went 12-8 in the regular season, before falling in the Division I quarterfinals.
Rutland became a Division II program this winter and the results have been as positive as they come. RHS won its fourth game in five tries to open the season, beating rival Brattleboro 6-0 Wednesday afternoon at Spartan Arena.
Rutland junior Cam Rider has been part of the rebuild of the program of the last couple seasons and is excited to see some of the fruits of the team’s labor paying off.
“A lot of our line mates have been playing together for a long time, two or three years now,” Rider said. “They’ve been just pulling it all together and making it happen.”
Rider accounted for two of the six goals on a standout night for Rutland. while also picking up an assist.
Cam Rider wasn’t the only one from his household making an impact. His younger brother, freshman Colin Rider, also scored in the game, the first of the younger Rider’s high school career.
“I was so happy for him,” Cam Rider said. “We know what we’re going to do. We practice together downstairs all the time. We’re making it happen out there together.”
Rutland did the bulk of its damage in a four-goal second period.
RHS had jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the opening period on a goal from Anthony Rock in a scrum around the goal, assisted by Warren Prince, but Brattleboro goalie Darek Harvey kept the Colonels afloat with many big saves.
Rutland loosened Brattleboro’s defensive grip with the Rider brothers taking center stage in the early stages of the second.
Cam Rider started it with a powerful skate down the left side of the ice, flipping a shot up top shelf to extend the RHS lead with 13:20 left in the period.
Less than two minutes later, Colin Rider sniped a shot from straight on after skating through multiple skaters.
Rutland continued to add on late in the period as Riley Rodrigue camped weak side to score on an assist Ira Eaton and Grady Glover and Aiden Good scored on a power play assisted by Cam Rider.
Cam Rider added the final goal in the third period, getting an assist from Good and Graham Seidner.
“We told the guys to get hungry and want to be the guy that scores a goal,” said Rutland coach Mike Anderson.
Hockey is a sport where you can’t key in on one guy. With line changes, the hope is that the next group comes in and provides the same kind of pressure that the line before them had.
Everyone was producing for Rutland on Wednesday.
“It’s great to have depth. Anybody can score on any line,” Anderson said. “We’re not looking to one or two guys. It’s a nice problem to have.”
Rutland (4-1) has a big test coming up on Monday at Division I powerhouse Essex. Brattleboro (0-4) looks to pick up its first win on Monday at Missisquoi Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.