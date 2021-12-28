The Rutland girls basketball team’s schedule in the opening stretch is a gauntlet, a who’s who of the best the state has to offer.
Elite teams like CVU, Essex and Mount Mansfield have all made stops in Keefe Gymnasium with the Ravens lining up on the other side.
Burlington, another one of those tough Metro division clubs was in town Tuesday night, and Rutland stood up to the Seahorses inching out a 38-37 win.
The Ravens came into the season with only a few players that carried a significant varsity resume with them and they’ve been relying on those girls to set the tone.
Rutland’s veterans came through when it needed them the most on Tuesday.
Junior Karsyn Bellomo had been relatively quiet the whole night, but the third-year varsity player is always dangerous.
With the Ravens trailing by three in the closing minute, Bellomo came up with the biggest shot of the night, knocking down a 3 to tie the game 37-37.
“(Karsyn) had a tough shooting night, but I told her, ‘you have to keep shooting the ball,” said Rutland coach Nate Bellomo, who is Karsyn’s father.
“She stuck it and then we did what we needed to do.”
The score remained 37-37 until it was senior Kathryn Moore’s turn to step up for Rutland. Moore, the Ravens goalkeeper during soccer season, is used to the pressure.
Moore was fouled and went to the line for two free throws with 9.8 seconds left. The crowd went silent as Moore took a few dribbles and missed the first one.
With the game on the line, Moore readied for the second shot, and this time, she wouldn’t miss.
After a defensive stop, the Ravens escaped with a gutsy win.
It was fitting that Moore knock down the clinching shot because she was strong all night long, leading the team with 12 points and nine rebounds.
“I thought offensively she was confident,” Coach Bellomo said.
Rutland jumped out to an 11-4 edge in the opening minutes, but the Seahorses responded with some swarming defensive pressure when they went into the full-court press.
Quickly, Burlington cut the Ravens lead to two by the end of the first and grabbed the lead once the second quarter commenced, an advantage they wouldn’t give up for a long time.
“(Burlington) mixes it up and they’re aggressive in the passing lanes,” Bellomo said. “They’re going to play the percentages.”
Burlington freshmen Nylah Mitchell and Bree McDonald were relentless all night on defense. Mitchell came up with seven steals and McDonald had three. Seahorses senior Libby Westbrook also had a trio of steals.
McDonald was also strong offensively, with a game-high 16 points.
Outside of Moore’s 12, Mia Marsh had her best offensive game of the season with 10 points.
“(Mia) went from a position to a whole other position in a day or two. She did a great job and stayed within herself,” Bellomo said.
Mackenize McLaughlin had eight points and Karsyn Bellomo had five for Rutland.
The Ravens’ young talent is getting valuable experience against elite opponents. Sophomore Ryleigh Hughes got the start on Tuesday and had six rebounds. Fellow sophomore Bethany Solari got a heavy load of minutes in the backcourt as well.
“The subs, whether they subbed for a minute or five minutes, they played well,” Bellomo said.
The schedule doesn’t let up for Rutland (2-4). The Ravens head to South Burlington to play Rice on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Wins like Tuesday’s show the mettle of the young but talented Ravens squad. It will serve them well when they encounter the state’s elite come playoff time.
“They just never really quit,” Bellomo said. “We’re young and we do silly stuff, but that’s a good win (beating Burlington).”
