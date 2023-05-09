BRANDON — The best relief pitchers can snuff out momentum in an instant and take the wind out of an opponent’s sails.
Rutland’s Sam Arnold did just that for his side in a 3-2 victory against county rival Otter Valley Tuesday afternoon in baseball action.
The Otters had just gotten on the board in their most recent at-bats in the fourth inning and were riding high off 1-2-3 effort from senior right-hander Andy McEnerny in the top half of the fifth inning.
Otter Valley surely wanted to make its move and snatch the lead from its Division I opponent, but Arnold had a different plan in mind.
The junior right-hander struck out the first two batters he faced when coming in for the bottom of the fifth and induced a simple grounder to first base to get the last out.
It was the start to a standout relief outing for Arnold, who struck out six batters in his three innings of work and only allowed one Otter runner to reach base, via a seventh-inning error.
“Sam is someone I have wanted to pitch more this season,” said RHS coach Geoff Bloomer. “I told him this game was the game he was going to do. He came in and pitched three great innings and shut the door. It was impressive. He was right around the plate the whole time.”
Chase de Castro pitched the first four innings for Rutland and was very strong in his own right. He allowed a hit on a hard-hit ball by Luca Polli to open the first inning, but didn’t allow another knock until his final inning of work in the fourth.
He finished the day with nine strikeouts and allowed just two hits. His most dominant effort came in the third inning where he struck out the side, getting two of those Ks looking.
Striking out was a major issue for Otter Valley all game long, getting the lonely walk back to the dugout 15 times. A third of those strikeouts came with the bat on their shoulder.
“You have to give Chase and Sam credit. They kept us off balance,” said Otter Valley coach Mike Howe. “They mixed pitches and they hit their spots. They did their job.”
Otter Valley’s McEnerny did everything he could to keep the Otters afloat with his work on the mound. He wasn’t given the support on defense in the first inning, where Rutland scored all three of its runs.
Aaron LeFrancois and Tyler Weatherhogg led off the game with hits and Cam Rider reached on a fielder’s choice where LeFrancois was thrown out at home.
Michael Schillinger followed with a walk to load the bases, before the Otters made an error on a ground ball to second base that allowed Weatherhogg and Rider to score. Schillinger added the final run on a passed ball.
OV made a handful of more errors as the game went on, but none of them resulted in runs. McEnerny did a great job of settling in after that opening inning, not allowing another runner to get past first base until the sixth inning.
OV got both of its runs in the fourth inning, with Jordan Beayon coming in on a Caleb Whitney sacrifice fly and Isaiah Wood coming on a Rutland error.
The loss was the second in a row for Otter Valley and third in its last four games, with a dominant effort against Springfield sprinkled in.
“We can’t strikeout 15 times and make six errors and expect to win a game,” Howe said. “I’m still confident that we have a good team. We have guys that can compete.”
The Otters (4-5) have a tough challenge on Thursday, hosting undefeated Division III Green Mountain.
Rutland (3-6) has strung together consecutive wins for the first time this season.
They too have a tough stretch coming up, hosting a solid Bellows Falls squad on Thursday, before playing two of D-I’s elite in Mount Anthony on Saturday and Burr and Burton Academy on Tuesday.
