Rugby is a sport that people come to love, often later than they might have if hey had been exposed to it while gravitating to other sports.
Hayden Bernhardt is a recent Otter Valley Union High School graduate who was standout in soccer, basketball and lacrosse when playing for the Otters.
He had to travel the 255 miles from his home in Leicester to Bates College in Lewiston, Maine to find rugby. Now, he is the Vice President of the Bates College Rugby Club.
Keegan Bliss, a 2018 Rutland High graduate, is a Collegiate All-American playing for the University of Vermont Rugby Club.
“We have players who never played the game and players who have played it all their life,” Bliss said.
Bliss did play the game prior to arriving at UVM, probably more than his mother wanted him to.
“My Mom was never a fan of me playing,” Bliss said.
But his father Rob was an avid rugby player, somebody still very interested in promoting the sport.
“We’ve been trying to grow the sport again. It’s not easy,” Rob said.
Keegan believes rugby has the potential to catch on at the high school level.
“I think It would have to be in the spring,” he said, citing the large number of students who play football.
What is the attraction of rugby, either to players like Bliss who had some exposure to the game before arriving on a college campus or to those players who fall in love with the sport after being introduced to it at college?
Keegan Bliss said camaraderie is a big piece of it.
“It is a community. Of all the sports that I have played in my life, it is the most welcoming environment,” he said.
There is another unique component to rugby, said Norwich University women’s rugby coach Austin Hall.
“I am 47 and I am still playing competitive rugby. I don’t know how many other sports that you can say that about,” Hall said.
Maybe it is because there are not opportunities in Vermont for high school students to be exposed to the sport, but most of the players on the UVM Rugby Club are out-of-state students.
“I would say of the 45 to 50 on our club team, maybe seven to 10 are from Vermont,” Bliss said.
West Rutland High graduate Julia May is another who found her passion for rugby once she got to college. An outstanding athlete at West Rutland, she was named the MVP of the Castleton University women’s rugby team for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
Rutland’s Pamela McCullough played four years of rugby at Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Fla. and then played a fifth season at Castleton.
Mount St. Joseph’s Sophia Hussak, best known for her tennis accomplishments while at Mount St. Joseph Academy, is also a member of the Castleton rugby team.
“Anyone can play it,” Bliss said.
That is why when he gets wind of anyone from Rutland coming to UVM, he becomes an ambassador for the sport.
“I always make it a point when someone from Rutland comes here to let them know about our rugby team,” Bliss said.
One of the great college rugby programs in the state is the women’s team at Norwich University.
During Hall’s 19 years on the Northfield campus, the Cadets have won four four national championships under the umbrella of USA Rugby and two others under the American Collegiate Rugby Association banner.
There is a commitment to the sport off the field as well at UVM, said Bliss, and that includes fundraising.
“There are no UVM varsity funds. We do get some club funds like all club teams here for buses and officials.
“We do pay our coaches though probably not as much as they deserve.”
Rugby is a big slice of the athletic landscape at Norwich University with the school fielding both men’s and women’s teams.
The men’s team rang up a 4-0 record in conference play last season. NU traveled to Culpepper, Virginia to compete in the National Collegiate Rugby National Tournament in November where Norwich defeated Georgetown 41-27 before falling to North Carolina State 19-17.
Norwich’s Hall was instrumental starting a high school program back in the early 2000s that involved South Burlington and Essex.
“We have limited high school rugby in Vermont,” Hall said.
That means he sees his share of those first-time players at Norwich.
He believes that Vermont was getting some traction in the high school rugby arena but that it lost the momentum when COVID hit.
“I think COVID hurt our sport more than others,” Hall said.
Hall’s team is in the same NCAA conference as Castleton. The NIRA is unique because it is comprised of NCAA teams.
One of the top players in the country today Ilona Maher once played for Norwich before transferring to Quinnipiac University. Today, she is on the United States National Team.
University of Vermont head coach Joey Besl helped to train Maher and he feels that by being from Burlington, Maher has had a gigantic impact on rugby in Vermont, particularly as a role model for female athletes.
Like the Norwich women’s program, Besl’s UVM men’s team has also drawn plenty of notice on the national level. UVM made it to the national tournament in 2029 and fared very well.
Then COVID hit and derailed the program but only temporarily.
Besl said his team now has more players than it ever has had.
Besl sees numerous first-time players on the Burlington campus but many are able to pick up the game quickly. He said athletes who have been wrestlers, soccer players and football players adapt well to rugby physically.
It takes a bit longer to acquire a high rugby IQ that players in other countries have from playing rugby before even being school age.
Rutland has a rugby scene and there are some players from that area who have gone on to ascend to great heights in the sport.
Among them is Nicole McCardle, a Fair Haven Union High School graduate, who had an outstanding career earning All-America status at Endicott College. She went on to play for Beantown Rugby in the US Women’s Premier League.
Rutland High graduate Trevor Cassidy played professional rugby overseas and for Rugby New York in Major League Rugby.
Another Rutland High alumnus Julia Tordonato has made her mark in the Women’s Premier League with the Glendale Raptors.
As Rob Bliss said, growing the game in the area is “not easy” but there are plenty of people giving it the old college try.
