BURLINGTON — Peoples Academy ace Ben Alekson pitched a gem and stifled top-seeded Hazen in a 9-0 Division III baseball state championship win Sunday.
Alekson fanned 17 batters and allowed just two hits in the win. The No. 3 Wolves capped a 15-2 season to capture their second straight title.
Peoples earned a spot in the final with a 10-0 playdown victory over Randolph, an 8-2 quarterfinal win over Montpelier and a 6-0 semifinal victory at Bellows Falls. Hazen ends the season at 15-2 after making a strong bid for its first crown in 40 years.
BASEBALL
White River 5, Blue Mt. 4
BURLINGTON — The second-seeded White River Valley baseball team spoiled Blue Mountain’s chance at perfection and won its third straight state title in the process, winning the D-IV title game 5-4 on Friday at Centennial Field. The Wildcats scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the top of the sixth inning.
GIRLS LACROSSE
BFA 10, BBA 9
BURLINGTON — The BFA-St. Albans girls lacrosse team grabbed its first Division I state championship in program history, beating Burr and Burton Academy 10-9 on Friday.
BBA led by a goal at the half. The Bulldogs were making their second trip to the D-I finals in the last three seasons.
BOYS LACROSSE
CVU 13, BBA 11
BURLINGTON — The beat goes on. The CVU boys lacrosse team captured its ninth straight Division I state championship, beating Burr and Burton Academy for the third consecutive season, 13-11, in the D-I final on Saturday.
The Redhawks were up 8-4 at the half and were up by as much as five in the fourth quarter, before the Bulldogs made it interesting late.
Rice 10, Hartford 7
BURLINGTON — The Rice boys lacrosse team captured its first state championship in 11 years, beating Hartford 10-7 in the D-II title game on Saturday.
The game was tied 7-7 after three quarters, but the Green Knights took control in the final frame.
