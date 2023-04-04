SOUTH BURLINGTON - The U-32 girls lacrosse team may have been squinting a bit Tuesday, but the team's potential was fully visible as athletes ventured outside for the second time all spring.
The Raiders traveled to Chittenden County for a trial-by-fire season opener, which ended in a 16-7 loss to perennial Division I title contender South Burlington. Sabrina Brunet was in a league of her own for the Wolves, tallying six goals and one assist against a U-32 side that only practiced outdoors once during preseason.
South Burlington built a 10-4 halftime advantage on its turf field and pulled ahead by double digits after firing in four straight goals during the first 3:13 of the second half. Ava Goyette (two assists) and Mia Kaczmarek (one assist) scored three goals apiece in the winning effort, while teammate Miranda Hayes finished with two goals and two assists.
"Playing on turf is a game-changer and it's fast," U-32 coach Emilie Connor said. "As much conditioning as we can do in preseason doesn't really prepare you for playing on a full field. We felt a little behind speed-wise and with our footwork. And South Burlington's stick skills are just ridiculous and they're really stacked. They're a powerhouse D-I team and they always have been. They came out of halftime and scored a bunch of quick goals and they caught us on our heels. After that they slowed down the play, but we kept working and got some goals at the end of the game. It's a great challenge early in the season and I'm proud of the way we fought until the end."
Elise Smith (one assist) and Oli Roy also scored for the Wolves, who are seven-time champs and have gone a combined 48-5 over the past three seasons. Teammate Victoria Bohlmann stopped nine shots in front of the cage.
"We did get to practice one day a Norwich a week-and-a-half ago, which was great," Connor said. "That was helpful, but it hurts not being able to practice on a full field. We lost a lot of our defense to graduation last year, so right now we're working a lot of rebuilding the defense and creating more on offense."
Caitlyn Fielder (one assist), Zoe Hilferty and Willa Long each scored two goals for the Raiders and teammate Natalie Beauregard added one goal and one assist. Fielder won six draw controls and scooped up a team-high five ground balls. Hilferty (three draws) and Willa Long (two draws) were also key all-around contributors.
"They were in the circle doing draws and they stepped up for us," Connor said. "The three of them are our captains this year and they all played hard out there - as I expected they would. …Our goal is to make sure that we're as balanced as possible this year while utilizing our strengths. If we're a one-star team, it's pretty easy to defend against. So we're trying to make sure we have many scoring threats - which we definitely do - to keep the confidence high and keep everyone working hard."
Amelia Woodard notched one assist for U-32, while goalie Emily Fuller made four saves in the loss. The Raiders will return to inside training sessions for a week before traveling to play Mount Mansfield on April 12 at 4:30 p.m.
"We're still at the Civic Center for practice," Connor said. "We dropped the snow this week quicker than I expected, so that's nice. But the field has to dry out and they make sure grass is growing before we're on it, so we're looking at possibly a few more weeks."
BOYS LACROSSE
Rice 5, Harwood 4
SOUTH BURLINGTON - Balance was the name of the game for the Green Knights as goals from four players triggered a season-opening victory over the Highlanders.
TJ Avonda paced Rice with two goals, while teammates Andrew Greene and Dave Gosselin each finished with one goal and one assist. Andrew Libby also scored for Rice, while Tommy Colman (five saves) earned the victory in goal.
Harwood's Iyah Lavit pumped in four goals, with Brian Bechtel and Trent Jordan notching assists. Netminder Evan Andrews stopped six shots for the Highlanders, who will travel to play Colchester on April 11 at 4:30 p.m.
