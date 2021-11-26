BRONX, N.Y. — New England’s best cross country runners will be competing at the Northeast Eastbay Cross Country Championships at VanCortlandt Park in New York City.
According to the participant list, there are 15 Vermont runners set to compete: Steph Ager, Mateo Bango, Hale Boyden, Owen Dube-Johnson, Brady Geisler, Erin Geisler, Loghan Hughes, Porter Hurteau, Toby Hurteau, Ethan Mashtare, Calvin Storms, Evangeline Taylor, Evan Thornton-Sherman, Jacob Tremblay and Teddy Tremblay.
SNOW SPORTS
World Cup
The Homelight Killington Cup will dazzle fans at Killington Mountain on Saturday and Sunday.
The first run of Saturday’s giant slalom race is set for 10 a.m. and the second follows at 1 p.m.
The first run of Sunday’s slalom race is scheduled for a 9:45 a.m. start and the second is at 12:45 p.m.
A quartet of Vermont-connected Alpine skiers will be on the slopes for the Americans with Burke Mountain Academy alums Mikaela Shiffrin, Zoe Zimmerman and Nina O’Brien and former University of Vermont skier Paula Moltzan.
Dartmouth College’s AJ Hurt is also in action, along with fellow Americans Keely Cashman, Katie Hensien and Allie Resnick.
It will be the fifth World Cup event held at Killington Mountain, with last year’s event being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Elsewhere in World Cup action, the men’s Alpine ski athletes are up north in Lake Louise, Canada for a downhill race on Saturday and Super G on Sunday.
Erik Arvidsson, Bryce Bennett, Ryan Cochran-Siegle, Travis Ganong, Jared Goldberg, Sam Morse and Steven Nyman are the Americans scheduled to compete.
Manchester Center’s Alex Diebold is one of four American men competing in the snowboardcross in China on Sunday, along with Nick Baumgartner, Mick Dierdorff and Hagen Kearney. A pair of U.S. women are also competing in China.
Cross country skiers are in Ruka, Finland competing. Friday saw sprint classic action.
In the women’s race, Rosie Brennan and Jessie Diggins paced the Americans with 15th and 16th place finishes. Julia Kern was also in the top 20 in 18th.
James Clinton Schoonmaker was the top U.S. skier in the men’s race in seventh. Ben Odgen (13th) and Luke Jager (18th) were also in the top 20.
Saturday will be classic races and Sunday will be free pursuit races.
