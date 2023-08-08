KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Vermont men’s soccer team will open the 2023 campaign nationally ranked after receiving the No. 12 ranking last week by the United Soccer Coaches.
The announcement marks the first time that the Catamounts will begin the season in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll.
UVM holds a top-25 ranking for the 10th consecutive national poll, dating back to September 20, 2022. Vermont has been ranked in the nation’s top 15 in each of the last four polls, including a program-best No. 4 ranking in the final poll of 2022.
The Cats are the top-ranked America East school on the preseason poll. New Hampshire was ranked No. 23 by the United Soccer Coaches. Vermont will face two more teams ranked in the preseason top 25 this season: No. 20 Cornell and No. 22 Akron.
The Catamounts begin the 2023 campaign on Thursday, Aug. 24 against Western Michigan. The opening draw is set for 6 p.m. at Virtue Field.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
AE preseason poll
BOSTON — The America East Conference released the results of the 2023 Women’s Soccer Preseason Coaches’ Poll last Thursday with UVM picked to finish seventh, recording 21 points in the preseason rankings.
Reigning regular season champion Binghamton was narrowly voted the favorite with 60 points and four first-place votes. Defending tournament champion New Hampshire was selected second overall with 59 points and four first-place votes.
Vermont will open the 2023 campaign traveling to face Boston University on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. UVM’s home opener will be the following Sunday, Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. as they welcome Merrimack to Catamount Country.
Panthers hire new coach
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College announced the hiring of Phoebe Martell-Crawford as an assistant coach for the women’s soccer team.
Prior to her time at Middlebury, Martell-Crawford worked as a Marketing Manager for 3Q/DEPT, and has coached soccer at South Burlington High School, Far Post Soccer Club and Bend Timbers FC.
Martell-Crawford was a four-year starter at Skidmore, where she played as a part of the defensive unit. During her time with the Thoroughbreds, Martell-Crawford was a four-time Liberty League All-Academic selection, a 2016 All-Liberty League Honorable Mention and as a captain for the team during her senior season.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UVM in Showcase
ESTERO, Fla. — The University of Vermont women’s basketball team will be competing in the 2023 Gulf Coast Showcase at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida from November 24 to 26. The eight-team tournament field for the 2023 Clean Simple Eats Gulf Coast Showcase was unveiled last week and features six squads that competed in postseason play a year ago. Vermont will open the tournament facing North Carolina on Nov. 24 at 1:30 p.m.
The eight-team field will feature the Catamounts, 2023 national runner-up Iowa, North Carolina, Kansas State, Western Kentucky, Delaware, Florida Gulf Coast and Purdue Fort Wayne.
Iowa features star guard Caitlin Clark, who won Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year, Wooden Award National Player of the Year and Associated Press Women’s College Basketball Player of the Year, among many more honors last winter.
GOLF
Junior Am on tap
BRETTON WOODS, N.H. — The best young golfers in the region are set to battle it out this week at Mount Washington Resort Golf Club in the New England Junior Amateur.
Vermont has 10 golfers set to compete in the tournament. On the boys side, Garret Cameron, Mattie Serafin, Evan Marchessault, Kyle Blanchard, Sebastian Pell, Jacob Lowe and Derin Suren are set to compete.
Essex’s Suren, Spaulding’s Cameron and South Burlington’s Marchessault were all top-10 finishers at Division I states last year during the high school season and Pell wasn’t far off that mark. Mill River’s Serafin was the runner-up in Division II last year, falling by two strokes to Otter Valley’s Lucas Politano.
The girls side sees Teegan Duffy, Kaylie Porter and Claire Mamlouk competing. Duffy and Porter are coming off top-five finishes at the Vermont Women’s Amateur last week and have been the clear top dogs in their division on the Vermont Junior Tour all summer.
Porter won the Junior Championship at the Women’s Am, repeating as the winner of that honor. Porter and Duffy went back and forth with Porter coming out on top by three strokes.
Porter is a multiple-time state champion at Burr and Burton Academy and former D-I medalist. Duffy, whose home course is Rutland Country Club, is a standout at Kimball Union Academy, where she will be a senior this fall.
Connecticut’s Arabella Lopez was the girls individual champion at the New England Junior Am last summer and is back to defend her crown. Connecticut is the defending team champion, having won both the boys and girls competitions.
The tournament is a 54-hole affair with two rounds of golf on Tuesday and the final round on Wednesday.