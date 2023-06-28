SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Vermont Golf Association’s Junior Tour season teed off on Wednesday at Vermont National Country Club.
Country Club of Barre’s Garret Cameron, who is competing in the Vermont Amateur next week, won the boys 15-18 year old division, shooting even-par on the par-72 course.
Cameron picked up three birdies on the day and notched 12 pars.
Cedar Knoll Country Club’s Bryce Bortnick, another golfer in next week’s Am, took second at 1-over. His best run of golf came from Holes 15 to 17 where he had three straight birdies.
Lakeside Golf Club’s Jaden Poirier was third at 4-over and The Quechee Club’s Jacob Lowe was fourth at 6-over, while West Bolton Golf Club’s Evan Marchessault and Fox Run Golf Club’s Noah Rourke were tied for fifth at 7-over.
The top-10 was finished out by Barre’s William Eaton (7-over), Kwiniaska’s Cooper Guerriere (8-over), Vermont National’s Jack McDougall (8-over), Kwiniaska’s Patrick Jack Bryan (8-over) and Kwiniaska’s Bryce Terborgh (8-over).
Rutland Country Club’s Teegan Duffy claimed the win in the girls 15-18 division, shooting 3-over and beating her competition by 16 strokes.
Duffy buried a pair of birdies, on the first hole and 11th hole.
Taylor Moulton (19-over) and Rylee Makay (25-over) were the other two competitors.
Ralph Myhre Golf Course’s Brady Fallon earned the victory in the boys 10-14 division, shooting 4-over 76.
Fallon sank four birdies and beat out his competition by five strokes.
Coming in behind Fallon was Country Club of Barre’s Bubba Chamberlain and Cedar Knoll’s Isaiah Bowen, both at 9-over. Bowen had three birdies and Chamberlain had two.
Home course golfer Trey Smith was fourth at 13-over, while Rutland Country Club’s Oliver Graves and Champlain Country Club’s Gavin Benoit were fifth at 14-over.
The top-10 was rounded out by Vermont National’s Quinn Vincent (15-over), Rutland’s Ronan Duffy (16-over), Barre’s Jaysen Graves (20-over), Barre’s Chase Ladabouche (20-over) and Burlington’s Jamie Boyd (20-over).
Vermont National’s Megan Marroquin was the only competitor in the girls 10-14 division, shooting 33-over.
H.S. SOFTBALL
North-South
CASTLETON — The top high school softball players arrived on Thursday at Castleton University. Team meetings and a practice were scheduled as preparation for Friday and Saturday’s North-South Senior All Star Games.
Friday, both teams will hold practices from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Warm-ups for the game begin at 3 p.m. and then at 2:50 p.m., the players will be introduced to the fans with the national anthem to follow.
Friday’s games are scheduled for 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Introductions for Saturday’s game will begin at 10:50 a.m. with the first pitch scheduled fir 11 a.m.
The North-South softball made its debut in 1987 at Center Rutland’s Dewey Field.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Middlebury tabbed
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury College women’s lacrosse coaching staff earned Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Division III Pilgrim Region and National Coaching Staff of the Year accolades.
Head coach Kate Livesay, alongside assistant coaches Dani Ellis and Amy Patton, led the Panthers to their third-consecutive NCAA Championship and 11th NESCAC Title.
Livesay earns national recognition for the fifth time in her career (fourth at Middlebury) and garners regional honors for the ninth time (fifth at Middlebury).
Middlebury claimed its ninth NCAA Championship in program history.
The Panthers finished the season with an undefeated 23-0 record, marking their ninth unbeaten season, while establishing a program single-season record for wins.
Middlebury has won 15-consecutive NCAA Tournament games dating back to the start of the 2019 tournament and leads Division III with a .809 all-time winning percentage (76-18) during postseason play.
The Panthers finished the year riding a 28-game winning streak and have won 30-straight contests on the road dating back to 2019.
The program earned 100 points for the LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup Standings, helping propel Middlebury to an eighth-place finish.
Livesay, Ellis and Patton will be honored at the IWLCA Convention in November in Tampa, Florida. The IWLCA Board of Directors approved changing the name of the award prior to the 2023 season to recognize the entire coaching staff, rather than individual coaches.