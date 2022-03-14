The Vermont Basketball Coaches Association continued its rollout of honorees, releasing the boys Dream Dozen, which highlights the top underclassmen basketball players in the state.
The Division I/II boys Dream Dozen selections were: Sawyer Ramey, Fair Haven; Sharif Sharif, Rice; Zach Davis, Colchester; Eli Pockette, Rutland; Drew Bessette, Rice; Noah Earl, BFA-St. Albans; Alex Gordon, South Burlington; Alex Provost, CVU; Kyle Eaton, CVU; Riley Severy, Spaulding; Cooper Brueck, North Country; Cooper Diego, Spaulding.
The Division III/IV boys Dream Dozen selections were: Trevon Bradley, Winooski; Tyler Rivard, Hazen; Tyler Bergmans, Vergennes; Devyn Gleason, Enosburg; Evan Dennis, Blue Mountain; Bryson Bourn, Proctor; Kerrick Medose, Twinfield; Jamison Nystrom, Bellows Falls; Maison Fortin, Windsor; Christian Young, Danville; Chandler Follensbee, Peoples Academy; Xavier Hill, Hazen.
The players who will play in the Senior All-Star games are yet to be announced. The games are scheduled to be played on Sunday at CVU.
The schedule includes four games with the Division III and IV girls at 11 a.m., the Division III and IV boys at 1 p.m., the Division I and II girls at 3 p.m. and the Division I and II boys at 5 p.m.
The games will be in the North vs. South format with 120 seniors playing.
In addition to the games, the day features 3-point shooting contests, the introduction of the Dream Dozen, Players of the Year, Coaches of the Year, 1,000-point scorers and much more.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Midd hosts semis
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College’s quest for the program’s sixth national title will take place at home this weekend, as the Panthers will serve as the host site for the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Ice Hockey Championship.
Action begins in Chip Kenyon ‘85 Arena starting on Friday with a pair of semifinal games, with the championship and consolation games taking place on Saturday.
The first semifinal on Friday has Plattsburgh State (25-2-1) facing Gustavus Adolphus (24-3-2) at 3 p.m., while Middlebury (25-0-0) takes on Elmira (25-2-1) at 7 p.m. The semifinal winners will meet for the national championship at 7 p.m. the following day, with the third-place contest at 3 p.m.
Middlebury previously qualified for the NCAA Tournament from 2002-10 as well as 2012, 2013 and 2015-2018. The Panthers won three-straight national titles from 2004-06, advancing to the finals in 2007 and 2013.
In 2020, Middlebury received an at-large bid and was slated to host a quarterfinal game, before the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.
Prior to the NCAA Tournament, the Panthers captured the 2000 and 2001 American Women’s Hockey Coaches Association (AWCHA) National Championship tournaments.
Middlebury has the third-most NCAA Tournament victories (18) in Division III history. This marks the third time the program has hosted the championship weekend, having hosted in 2004 and 2009.
The Panthers enter the tournament riding a 25-game winning streak, which is a program record for consecutive victories. It also ties the NCAA record set by Plattsburgh State (Feb. 7, 2015-Jan. 4, 2016).
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Earley honored
MIDDLEBURY — Jane Earley, of the Middlebury College women’s lacrosse team, was tabbed the NESCAC Player of the Week after helping lead the Panthers to a pair of weekend victories.
On Saturday, Earley paced Middlebury with five goals en route to a 14-6 triumph at Connecticut College. Her five tallies tied a career-high for the second-straight game. She followed up that performance with four markers on Sunday to help lift the Panthers to a 16-5 win at Babson. She won six draw controls in the two games and leads the conference in points (14) and goals (14).
Earley and the rest of the Middlebury squad return to Kohn Field on Saturday when they host 17th-ranked Trinity
