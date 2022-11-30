BURLINGTON —The No. 13 University of Vermont women’s hockey team scored two second-period goals 39 seconds apart to pull away and defeat Dartmouth, 4-1, Tuesday night in non-conference action at Gutterson Fieldhouse.
Vermont improves to 11-5-1 after playing its final home game of 2022. The Catamounts have won three straight games by three or more goals.
“It was a good result tonight and it was especially good to get going again after a 10-day layoff,” UVM coach Jim Plumer said. “I felt like we knocked the rust off and got better as the game went on, especially the second half of the game. Dartmouth played tough and it was good to fight through some adversity and finish the game off with a clutch penalty kill. We are excited for the weekend ahead against Northeastern.”
Natálie Mlýnková and Theresa Schafzahl were lethal weapons once again for the Cats. The two standouts have combined to produce 22 points in the last seven gams.
Schafzahl opened the scoring on a power play with 9:06 left in the first period. Mlýnková dished a pass over to Schafzahl on the wing and Schafzahl ripped a wrist shot just under the crossbar for her 14th goal of the season. Sini Karjalainen earned the secondary assist.
The Big Green equalized 2:05 into the middle frame. Abby Grexton scored her first goal of the season with a wrist shot that snuck past UVM’s Jessie McPherson.
With 3:01 left in the second period, Tynka Pátková struck for her second goal of the season to reestablish the Catamounts lead. Lily Humphrey fed a cross-ice pass through traffic that Pátková kicked up from her skates to her stick and slipped a shot past Dartmouth’s Maggie Emerson. Krista Parkkonen also earned an assist on the even-strength goal.
Thirty-nine seconds later, Mlýnková made it a two-goal lead for the Catamounts. After Ellice Murphy forced a turnover in the neutral zone, Schafzahl and Mlýnková broke into the Big Green zone on a 2-on-2 rush. Schafzahl feathered a pass through both defenders and Mlýnková put it home for her 11th goal of the campaign.
With 5:12 to play in the third period, the Big Green had a huge opportunity with 76 seconds of a 5-on-3 advantage. During the two-player advantage, McPherson only had to make one save. Mlýnková blocked two shots and Karajalainen blocked another as UVM came through unscathed.
Karjalainen added an insurance goal with 1:44 left in regulation. She fired a shot through traffic that Emerson never saw before the puck was over her shoulder. Mlýnková earned her third point of the night with an assist.
Vermont will travel to play No. 7 Northeastern for a doubleheader this weekend. The teams will face off at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday at Matthews Arena. Friday’s action will air on NESN as Hockey East’s Game of the Week.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Wesleyan 2, Castleton 1
RUTLAND — A pair of power plays proved costly as the Castleton University women’s hockey team fell to Wesleyan on Tuesday night at Spartan Arena.
The Cardinals opened the scoring with 5:15 left in the opening period on a power play.
The skater advantage was brought on by a roughing penalty by Castleton’s Maysa Ford. The Spartans won a with 5:40 left in the period, but Wesleyan eventually gained possession, along the boards.
The Cardinals got the puck to Brooke Keough, who skated across both blue lines down the right flank, getting a shot off that trickled over the goal line. Jenna Stevens and Chiara Christie were awarded assists.
Wesleyan was back at it again on the power play in the third period after Alex Johnson picked up a five-minute major for grabbing Christina Tournas’ facemask. Tournas got a two-minute penalty for roughing.
The Cardinals killed off the Tournas penalty and held 5-on-4 advantage and soon added on with a Christie goal from the right circle. Stevens and Keough had an assist.
Castleton took advantage of a Wesleyan penalty within the final minute to avoid the shutout with Emery Bonner scoring on assist by Darby Palisi and Moa Carlsson.
Sophomore Izabella Segui started in goal for the Spartans, making 31 saves.
Castleton (4-4) is home twice more this week, hosting William Smith on Friday and Elmira on Saturday.
