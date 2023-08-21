BURLINGTON – Four players scored Sunday for the University of Vermont women’s soccer team, which used three unanswered second-half goals to surge to a 4-1 victory over Merrimack at Virtue Field.
Both teams now stand at 1-1 after the opening week of the season. Goalie Erin Murphy registered eight saves for the Catamounts while playing all 90 minutes. Alyssa Oviedo, Maddy Cronin, Bailey Ayer and Kate Bossert scored in the victory.
“It was great to get a win at home today and to finish several of our opportunities,” UVM coach Kristi Huizenga said. “We were not in the place we wanted to be at halftime, and we are proud of our second-half response.”
The Catamounts relied on four scorers in a game for the first time since they defeated Stonehill, 4-0, last year on Sept. 11. Oviedo tallied her first goal of the 2023 campaign while registering three shots in 76 minutes of action.
Cronin recorded her first career collegiate goal for Vermont, while Bossert and Ayer led UVM with one goal and one assist each. Both players tucked away their first goals of the season.
The Catamounts got the scoring started in the 27th minute when Abbey Knobel raced down the left wing and sent a cross into the penalty box. Bossert redirected the ball to Oviedo, who flicked a shot into the upper-right corner to put Vermont up 1-0.
The Warriors answered back 11 minutes later to tie the score at 1-1 with a breakaway from Isabella Keough off a through ball from Sydney Haskin. Keough’s goal sent the game into halftime with both teams deadlocked at 1-1.
Cronin broke the tie for the Catamounts in the 66th minute off a corner kick. First-year UVM player Aubrey Bough sent the cross into a dangerous area and Cronin settled the ball with her head. Amidst the scramble, Cronin used her right foot to send the ball into the back of the net for a 2-1 lead.
Ayer helped the Catamounts seize control by scoring an unassisted goal in the 75th minute. After a corner, she collected a failed clearance from Merrimack and floated a shot into the upper-left portion of the net.
Ayer continued the Vermont pressure by sending a long ball to Bossert in the 77th minute. Bossert settled the ball at the top of the 18-yard box, beat a defender and turned past the goalkeeper before sending a shot into the open net to cap the scoring.
The Catamounts will return to action Thursday with a noon game at Fairleigh Dickinson.
DECATHLON
Bobcats prevail
WEATHERSFIELD — It was a good day to be a Bobcat at the 13th annual Southern Vermont Decathlon.
A pair of Bates College graduates ruled the day in the men’s competition with Evan Koch claiming the win and Liam Evans taking second place.
Brattleboro’s Koch, who became the youngest Southern Vermont Decathlon champion in 2017 at 16 years old, won all six of the running and jumping events, and set the total score record of 8,805 points.
He broke the old scoring mark of 8,755 points set by former University of Vermont decathlete, D.J. Snide, in 2019.
Evans nearly broke Snide’s scoring record as well by finishing with 8,705 points. He set an event record in discus with a throw of 149 feet, 5 inches and also won shot put and the vortex football throw.
Three-time defending champion Brian Lashway finished in third with 7,404 points. Lashway, a resident of Charlestown, New Hampshire that went into the Southern Vermont Decathlon hall of fame last year, finished in the top three for the 12th time.
On the women’s side, Jess Curtis, of Springfield, went unopposed on her way to winning her third championship. She also broke her own record in discus with a throw of 89-09.
The top-five in the overall men’s standings was rounded out by Shane Mas (6,382) and Dan Barile (4,484).
Koch won a tight battle in the 100-meter dash, finishing in 12.22 seconds, just 0.11 seconds head of Evans. Lashway came in third at 13.88 seconds.
Koch took home the 110-meter low hurdles with a time of 14.46 seconds. Evans was second in 15.83 seconds and Lashway finished in 17.53.
Koch won the 400-meter dash in 56.06 seconds, beating out Evans’ time of 57.57 seconds. Lashway was third in 1:06.77.
Koch won comfortably in the mile run, finishing in 5:33.23. Evans came second in 5:57.81 and Lashway was third in 6:11.92.
Evans won the shot put with a toss of 46-08 with Koch second at 43-05.5 and Lashway third at 39-05.
Evans won comfortably in discus with his toss of 149-05. Lashway was second at 124-08 and Koch was third at 108-05.
Lashway claimed the win in the keg toss with a throw of 28-11. Koch was second at 28-05.5 and Evans was third at 28-01.
Evans won the vortex football throw with a toss of 192-00. Mas was second at 171-01 and Koch was third at 165-10.
Koch won the long jump with a jump of 19-10. Evans was second at 17-00. and Lashway was third at 15-06.
Koch took first in the vertical jump with a jump of 28-05. Evans was second at 24-00 and Mas was third at 22-05.
GOLF
Nelson triuimphs
PUTNAM, Conn. — Rutland Country Club’s Jared Nelson won his first professional tournament on Thursday, winning The Gately Cup at Connecticut National Golf Club.
Nelson shot 15-under for the 36-hole tournament, shooting a 64 on Wednesday and 63 on Thursday. Nelson birdied eight holes in each round and bogeyed just one hole the entire the tournament.
Nelson is a former Vermont Amateur and New England Amateur champion.
Senior 4-Ball
BRANDON — The Vermont Golf Association’s Senior 4-Ball tournament finished up on Thursday at Neshobe Golf Club.
The A Division winners were Jason Balch and Bruce Gwin, who shot 9-under for the 36-hole tournament. The duo had 13 birdies in the tournament.
Also shooting 9-under in their division was Kim Perry and William Hadden. They had 12 birdies between them.
The B Division was won by Douglas Thorburn and John Kiely, who shot 2-under. They carded the only sub-70 round in their division.
Also shooting 2-under was Art Dusablon and Jason Thibault, who had a pair of birdies both rounds.
The Super Senior flight was won by Jim Odorisio and Christopher Wilson, who shot 5-over. The duo combined for four birdies.
MEN’S LACROSSE
DaMallie shines
MIDDLEBURY — Cooper DeMallie, of the Middlebury College men’s lacrosse team, captained the team representing the United States of America (Team USA) and led the squad to its first gold medal at the International Indoor Junior Lacrosse (IIJL). Team USA downed Canada 10-7 in the championship match to bring home the hardware.
DeMallie registered two goals and a pair of assists during the tournament. He found the back of the net twice in an 18-14 victory over Scotland and dished out a pair of helpers during the gold-medal game.
“It is special any time you get to represent your country,” said DeMallie. “It truly was a team effort, and everyone played their role incredibly well.”
In his first campaign for the Panthers, DeMallie was third on the team in scoring with 33 goals and made an appearance in all 21 games. He tallied six markers during Middlebury’s NCAA Tournament run, including two in the quarterfinal round.