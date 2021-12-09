KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After an America East championship-winning season, five UVM soccer players received NCAA Northeast Division I Men’s All-Region honors.
Alex Nagy and Noah Egan received All-Northeast First Team honors for the second consecutive season. The Catamount duo was named to the America East All-Conference First Team at the end of the regular season. Nagy had a team-high 20 points in 20 games. The midfielder led the conference with 10 assists. Egan was a mainstay on Vermont’s defense, which held opponents to 0.95 goals per game. The junior scored three goals, including a pair of game-winners.
Nate Silveira was named to the All-Northeast Second Team. The senior was the third Catamount in program history to be named America East Goalkeeper of the Year. Silveira finished the season with a 0.84 goals-against average, a .771 save percentage and eight shutouts. Silveira’s 13 wins rank second in single-season program history.
Nacho Lerech and Zach Barrett were named to the All-Northeast Third Team. The players received All-Conference Second Team honors earlier this season. Lerech tallied a team-high six goals and a league-high 70 shots. Barrett receives the first All-Region honor of his career after playing a key role as a center back. The sophomore was also named America East Defensive Player of the Week in late October.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLEastern Nazarene 79, Norwich 45
QUINCY, Mass. — The Lions outscored the Cadets 23-4 during the third quarter and never looked back Thursday night.
Eastern Nazarene led 18-12 after the first quarter and built a 36-21 halftime advantage. The Lions made it a rout in the third quarter, extending their lead to 59-25.
Haley Brewster set the tone for NU with 20 points, six rebounds and two steals. Maren McGinn contributed eight points, seven rebounds and two assists for the Cadets. Teammate Skylar Burzynski came off the bench to record eight points and two assists.
Sydni Oviatt scored 21 points and grabbed five rebounds in the winning effort. She was supported by teammates Te’Yalla Simpson (13 points, four steals), Sophia Torres (nine points, seven rebounds) and Sara Ruzicka (nine points, three steals).
Delaney Walker chipped in with six points, three assists and two steals for the Lions. Trya Davis (seven points), Michala O’Donoghue (four rebounds, three assists) and Janelle Jiron (four points, four rebounds) helped round out a balanced offense.
Eastern Nazarene improves to 8-4, while Norwich falls to 3-5. The Cadets will travel to play Johnson & Wales at 1 p.m. Sunday.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEYNicholas honored
Middlebury College senior Erin Nicholas was named as a Division III Honda Athlete of the Year finalist for field hockey as announced Thursday by Executive Director Chris Voelz of the Collegiate Women Sports Awards.
Nicholas is now designated one of 11 finalists for the prestigious D-III Honda Athlete of the Year. This will be voted on at the end of the academic year by national balloting among 1,000 NCAA member schools as part of the CWSA program, now in its 46th year.
The midfielder was most recently named the National Field Hockey Coaches Association D-III Region II Player of the Year for the third-consecutive year. In the last two full seasons, she went on to be named the NFHCA National Player of the Year and is a two-time NFHCA First-Team All-American.
She led her team to an undefeated season and its fourth-straight NCAA Championship title becoming the first team ever to win four-consecutive titles. A three-time NCAA All-Tournament honoree, she also received Most Outstanding Player honors this year as well as in 2019. After conference play, she received her third-straight NESCAC Player of the Year nod and third First-Team All-NESCAC mention.
Nicholas finished her field hockey career at Middlebury with 161 points (65G, 31A). She ranked first in the NESCAC with 28 goals this season, which moved her into third on Middlebury’s single-season list. Nicholas also led the NESCAC with nine game-winning goals and her career-high 64 points placed her third on the Panther’s all-time list.
All nominees from D-III and D-II become a finalist for the 2022 Honda Athlete of the Year in their respective divisions, presented in a live telecast on CBS Sports Network on June 27, 2022, in Los Angeles.
The finalists are recognized in 11 D-III and D-II NCAA-sanctioned sports; cross country, basketball, field hockey, golf, lacrosse, soccer, softball, swimming & diving, tennis, volleyball and track & field.
