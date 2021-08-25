The Vermont men's soccer team opens up with a pair of non-conference road games to start the 2021 campaign.
The Catamounts kick off the season Thursday when they visit Iona for a 1 p.m. match. UVM will travel toplay Lehigh for a clash with the Mountain Hawks on Sunday at noon.
Iona kicks off its 2021 season as the sixth-ranked team in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Preseason Coaches' Poll. The Gaels posted a 2-4-1 record last season after falling to second-seeded Rider 4-1 in the MAAC Quarterfinals. The Gaels return leading scorer Lenworth Lopez, who registered five goals last season.
The Catamounts are 2-2 against the Gaels in the all-time series. Iona took the last matchup with a 3-1 victory in 2019. Vermont won 3-1 in 2005 for its most recent victory over Iona.
Lehigh was ranked fifth in the Patriot League Preseason Poll after going 1-4 in conference play last season. The Mountain Hawks' Josh Luchini and Stevo Bednarsky were selected to the Patriot League Preseason All-League Team. Luchini had a team-high seven points on three goals and one assist, while Bednarsky manned the midfield.
Vermont and Lehigh will face off for the second time in series history. The Mountain Hawks and Catamounts played to a scoreless draw in 1997 at the UNH Fall Classic. Vermont was selected second in the America East Preseason Coaches' Poll for the second consecutive season.
The Catamounts received 57 points, including one first-place vote. First-place New Hampshire (64 points) earned nine first-place votes. Vermont head coach Rob Dow recently announced that goalkeeper Nate Silveira and midfielder Daniel Pacella have joined Nolan Jimmo and Garrett Lillie as captains for the 2021 season.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
CU ranks fifth in poll
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Castleton was picked to finish fifth in the Little East Conference Preseason Coaches' Poll.
The Spartans enjoyed a successful spring season in 2021, going 4-1 with three shutout victories. Returning goalkeeper Alex Benfatti anchored that defensive unit as she achieved a perfect 4-0 mark and allowed just one goal in nearly 400 minutes. Brytney Moore, Rylee Nichols and Jamie Barrett will look to pace the offense – each scored goals in the spring.
In 2019, Castleton went 10-8 in the regular season before claiming its first LEC postseason win. This year's team, led by 19 returners, will look to make another playoff run.
UMass Boston was picked to win LEC title, tallying 61 points and six first-place votes in the poll.
The Beacons posted an overall record of 19-3-1 in 2019, claimed a share of the LEC regular season title with a league mark of 7-0-1, and won the LEC tournament championship as the No. 1 seed.
The 2019 LEC tournament runner-up Western Connecticut State University was picked to finish second with 55 points and two first-place votes.
Eastern Connecticut was picked third with 48 points and the final first-place vote.
Keene State was picked fourth, one spot ahead of Castleton.
The Spartans open on the road next Wednesday, Sept. 1, against Plattsburgh State. Castleton returns home to Dave Wolk Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 4 against Colby-Sawyer.
