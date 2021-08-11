BOSTON — The University of Vermont men’s soccer team was picked second in the 2021 America East Preseason Coaches’ Poll. The conference made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon.
Voting was conducted by the league’s head coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own team.
UVM ranks second in the preseason poll for the second consecutive season, matching the highest ranking under head coach Rob Dow. The Catamounts received 57 points and one first-place vote in the preseason poll. New Hampshire was tabbed as the conference favorite with 64 points and nine first-place votes. NJIT was ranked third with 48 points and UAlbany tallied 33 points to round out the top four.
Vermont and New Hampshire squared off last season as the top two teams in the conference championship. Top-seeded New Hampshire won the title on its home turf by a score of 2-0. The Catamounts finished the COVID-19 condensed season with a 5-2-1 (4-1-1 AE) mark and boasted the league’s top defense with a .608 goals against average.
The Catamounts begin the 2021 campaign on Thursday, Aug. 26 with a trip to Iona. After stops at Lehigh (Aug. 29) and Colgate (Sept. 3), Vermont returns to Burlington for the home opener on Tuesday, Sept. 7 when it hosts Princeton at Virtue Field.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Cats picked 7th
BOSTON — The America East Conference released the results of the fall 2021 Women’s Soccer Preseason Coaches’ Poll on Monday afternoon. The University of Vermont was slated to finish seventh and recorded 28 points in the preseason rankings.
Reigning champion Stony Brook was the unanimous favorite with 81 points and earned nine first-place votes. After hosting the America East Championships this spring UMass Lowell was voted in second place with 67 points and garnered the last first-place vote.
The Catamounts went 1-3-1 during the COVID-19 condensed spring 2021 schedule. Vermont’s 1-1 tie at Maine on April 4 helped clinch the program’s eighth semifinal appearance in program history. Head Coach Kristi Huizenga has led the Catamounts to five of those semifinal appearances.
Vermont will open the 2021 fall season hosting Merrimack on Sunday, Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. from Virtue Field.
GOLF
Mid Amateur
BRATTLEBORO — The Vermont Golf Association’s Mid Amateur championship opens up on Thursday at Brattleboro Country Club.
The Match Play tournament has a stroke play qualifying round on Thursday to set up a bracket of 32 to play for the championship.
Friday will be the round of 32 and round of 16, Saturday will be the quarterfinals and semifinals and the championship match is on Sunday.
Defending champion Ryan Porter, of Manchester Country Club, is in the field, as is 2020 runner-up Taylor Bellemare.
Tee times for Thursday qualifying are:
Jacob Miller, Bryan Laselle, Brett Grigsby, William Hadden, Stephen Waite, Greg Montgomery, 8; Dan Cole, Evan Chadwick, Logan Henry, Bryan Adkison, Oliver Mauk, Jason Kelley, 8:10; Andrew Loney, Logan Ripley, Jason Sherman, Nick Trottier, Jason Morrissey, Kevin Corrigan, 8:20.
John Franzoni, Kim Pedersen, David Pettine, JJ McDevitt, Jeffrey Houle, Brock Paquette, 8:30; Chad Bullock, John Klesch, Bruce Gwin, Brian Zittel, Michael Saraceni, Ravi Velappan, 8:40; Max Major, Taylor Bellemare, Cory Jozefiak, Samuel Major, Justin Larock, Peter Duncan, 8:50.
Parker Fothergill, Kyle Anderson, Alec Whitman, Bill Wilkinson, Jake Orr, Scott Rankins, 9; Michael Coakley, Andrew Trask, Dax Loniewski, Cameron O’Connell, Nicholas Ouellette, Frankie Sanborn, 9:10; Ollie Taylor, Cameron Wood, Steven Krusiewski, Corey Taylor, Michael Kondracki, Eugene Richards, 9:20.
Jeff Dolin, Nicholas Wood, Peter Sahlin, Sean Keogh, Christopher Handy, Thomas Ellingsen, 9:30; Andy Weigand, Jason Balch, Aaron Wood, Mitchell Evans, David Evans, Bill Evans, 9:40; Ryan Kohler, Ryan Porter, Troy Goliber, 9:50.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Midd hockey hire
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College announced the hiring of Jack Ceglarski as the new assistant men’s hockey coach. He comes to the Panther squad after serving in similar capacities at Notre Dame for two years.
Ceglarski began as a coaching intern with the Fighting Irish in 2019 and was promoted to an assistant position for the following season. During his time with Notre Dame, he helped guide the team to back-to-back Big Ten Quarterfinals appearances.
In 2021, the team qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the fifth consecutive time, but were unable to compete due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Prior to his time with the Fighting Irish, Ceglarski was an assistant coach and co-recruiting coordinator with the University of New England for the 2018-19 season. That season, he helped lead the Nor’easters to new heights.
The team won the Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) Championship, recorded a program-best 21 wins and advanced to the NCAA Quarterfinals for the first time.
Before entering the coaching scene, Ceglarski played professional hockey during the 2017-18 season. He had stints with the Reading Royals (ECHL), Indy Fuel (ECHL) and the Huntsville Havoc (SPHL).
Ceglarski graduated from SUNY Geneseo in 2017 with a Bachelor’s of Arts in geography and was a four-year member of the men’s hockey team.
Over his career, he helped the team to a pair of NCAA Semifinal appearances (2014 and 2016), as the squad tied the program record for most wins in a season (23) in 2014. In 2016, the Knights won the SUNYAC Championship.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Gendreau to Norwich
NORTHFIELD — Norwich University Director of Athletic Communications Derek Dunning announced the addition of Nick Gendreau as the Assistant Director of Athletic Communications on Monday afternoon.
Gendreau comes into the role with experience inside the Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC), having served as the Graduate Intern for Athletic Communications at Regis College, graduating with a master’s degree in strategic communication.
Gendreau assisted in the coordination of statistics, press releases, video content and streaming while at Regis.
Prior to his time at Regis, Gendreau served as a sports information intern at Worcester State University and was involved in the Nichols College athletic department as a game day operations worker.
Gendreau earned his bachelor’s degree in sport management from Nichols College in 2018.
Gendreau replaces James Thivierge, who left Norwich at the end of July to take over as Castleton University’s Director of Athletic Compliance.
Gendreau joins Dunning, who enters his 12th year at Norwich and Tanner Acebo, who is in his eighth year to round out the athletic communications staff.
