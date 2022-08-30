BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont men’s basketball program took some big steps to strengthen its non-conference schedule for the upcoming winter season.
The Catamounts will face five NCAA Tournament teams from a season ago, including Elite Eight member Miami, as part of their 15-game slate of opponents from outside the America East.
UVM opens up the 2022-23 regular season Nov. 7 when it hosts Brown at 7 p.m. The Catamounts will welcome back UVM Athletics Hall of Famer TJ Sorrentine, who is the associate head coach of the Bears. Prior to the regular season tip-off, the Cats will host Saint Michael’s on Oct. 29 and Middlebury on Nov. 2 in exhibitions.
Vermont will travel west to the Golden State for the first time since the 2014-15 season. The Catamounts open up the California trip at Saint Mary’s on Nov. 10. UVM then travels south to Los Angeles, where it will face Cal State Fullerton on Nov. 13 before visiting USC on Nov. 15. All three opponents qualified for the NCAA Tournament in 2022.
The Catamounts will face Rick Pitino and the Iona Gaels in the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase on Nov. 18 in Uncasville, Conn. The neutral-site matchup will be played at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets will go on sale on Sept. 9 at HoopHall.com. UVM will visit Yale a few days later, with a Tuesday matchup against the Bulldogs set for Nov. 22.
Vermont will head to the Bahamas for the Nassau Championship at Baha Mar. The Catamounts begin the tournament against Ball State on Nov. 25. Other teams in the tournament include Missouri State, UNCW, North Texas, San Jose State, Oakland and the 2021 Big West regular season champs Long Beach State. Tickets are available at HappsNow.com.
The Catamounts host two home games in December, starting with a contest vs. NVU Lyndon on Dec. 1. Vermont will welcome Toledo to Patrick Gym for the first time in series history. The Rockets were 26-8 overall and 17-3 league play last year. They earned the MAC regular season title in the process. Sandwiched between the two home games are trips to Merrimack (Dec. 4), Dartmouth (Dec. 6) and Colgate (Dec. 10).
UVM caps the non-conference slate with a trip to Miami on Dec. 28. The Catamounts and Hurricanes will meet for the first time in series history. Miami made the Elite Eight as a No. 10 seed in 2022 with wins over No. 7 USC, No. 2 Auburn and No. 11 Iowa Stat. The Hurricanes were eliminated by eventual national champion Kansas.
Vermont will attempt to defend its 2022 America East title and extend its regular season championship streak to seven straight seasons. UVM returns seven members of its roster from a season ago and adds seven newcomers to the team for the 2022-23 campaign.
MEN’S SOCCER
Silveira honored
BOSTON — Vermont men’s soccer goalkeeper Nate Silveira was named the America East Defensive Player of the Week following his season-opening shutout at Merrimack.
Silveira tallied four saves to register his 14th clean sheet as a Catamount, which ranks No. 8 in program history. Two of his stops came in the second half, including one in the 90th minute to help seal the 1-0 victory. The East Providence, R.I., native is one of 10 Division I goalkeepers to record a shutout in the first week of the season. With the clean sheet, Silveira extended his streak to three straight seasons with a shutout in the opening game.
BASKETBALL
CU to host clinic
The Castleton men’s basketball coaching staff will be running a basketball clinic at Castleton University each Sunday in September.
The sessions will run 9-11 a.m. and it is open for boys and girls K-8. They offer lower baskets for the younger participants and the clinic will focus on the fundamentals. Email Paul.culpo@castleton.edu for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.