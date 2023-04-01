CASTLETON — The Little East can be the Little Beast.
You don't have to tell Castleton women's lacrosse coach Jamie Blake. The University of Southern Maine smothered her Spartans 17-3 on Saturday in the Little East Conference opener for both teams.
"Our last two non-conference games have been at a little bit slower pace. This was a welcome back to the Little East," Blake said.
A 17-3 loss is never something a team wants to experience but there were some memorable moments for the Spartans including some individual accomplishments for Castleton's outstanding senior Lacey Greenamyre.
She reached the 100-milestone for career ground balls and also moved into seventh place all-time in program history for caused turnovers.
Greenamyre has always prided herself on being able to corral ground balls, going back to when she was playing for Middlebury Union High School.
"Ground balls is such a big piece of possession," Greenamyre said. "It is a big deal when you are playing at midfield."
Mush. The Huskies stormed out of the gate, building a 9-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.
It was only 45 seconds into the second quarter when Raegan Bechand's goal pushed the lead to 10-0 which meant the rest of the game was played with a running clock.
The Spartans finally broke through on the first of two goals from Maddie Brasser. That made the score 11-1 at halftime.
Brasser's second goal made the scored 16-2 after three quarters.
Greenamyre scored CU's final goal early in the fourth quarter on a free position play.
Blake said her team made a defensive adjustment that enabled the Spartans to slow the Huskies attack after that nine-goal explosion in the opening period.
Basically, it allowed goalie Kate Opiela (seven saves) a much better look at USM's shots.
Rachel Shanks led the Huskies with four goals and now has a team-leading 36 on the season.
Emily Cloutier followed her with a three-goal output.
Madelyn Cote had two assists for the Spartans.
The Spartans jump back into the Little East wars on Friday at home against Western Connecticut.
WestConn will bring a 1-0 LEC record to Castleton after beating Rhode Island College 21-0 on Saturday.
The Spartans overall record dipped to 2-6 and the Huskies reached the .500 mark through 10 games.
HOCKEY
Vermont St. Pats
AMHERST, N.Y. — The Vermont St. Pats 16-and-under hockey team competed in the USA Hockey National Championship over the weekend.
The team, which includes a trio of Rutland area players Patrick Cooley, Aiden Good and Anders Lowkes, went 4-1 in the tournament, losing its lone game in the knockout stages, a 6-3 loss to the Jr. Sun Devils of Arizona.
In that defeat, Cooley scored one of Vermont's goals, scoring unassisted in the third period.
The St. Pats beat Team South Dakota 3-2 in their tournament opener after falling behind 2-0 in the first period. Cooley assisted on one of the team's goals.
Vermont beat Tri-City Eagles Blue of Maryland in a shootout 6-5 in their second game. Cooley had a goal and an assist in the win.
The St. Pats followed that up with a 1-0 win against Atlanta Fire of Georgia, with Cooley burying the lone goal in the second period.
Vermont's final win came in the knockout stages, where it beat the Montana Wolves 6-2, pulling away with a four-goal third period. Cooley assisted on a goal in the second.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
CU, UMD split
DARTMOUTH, Mass. — The Castleton softball team kicked off Little East Conference play with a trip to UMass Dartmouth Sunday afternoon, splitting the doubleheader with the Corsairs in a pair of low-scoring pitchers duels.
CU took the first game 1-0 and UMD took the second also 1-0.
Sunday's opener was a battle in the circle between the Spartans' Olivia Joy and the Corsairs' Jill Richards, and in her best outing of the young season it was Joy outlasting Richards to earn her first win of the year.
Pitching a complete game, the senior allowed just five hits and fanned five across nine innings to secure her fifth career shutout, moving her to fourth on the all-time list.
Allie Almond had the game's lone RBI driving in Hannah Mosher.
Game 2 mirrored the script of the afternoon's first, but this time it was UMass Dartmouth grabbing the 1-0 victory after seven innings.
Alexis Rogers got the start in the circle for Castleton, allowing just three hits and the game's lone run in six innings of work, while Kate LaPan, Miranda Fish, and Alexandra Brouillette were the only Spartans to register a hit.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Castleton swept
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — No. 4 nationally-ranked Eastern Connecticut topped the Castleton baseball team 14-1 and 13-5 on Sunday.
EastConn scored 10 runs in the first inning in the opening game. Tyler McClain got a run back for the Spartans driving in Reece de Castro, but the opening salvo was much too large to overcome.
The Warriors scored four runs in the top of the first in the second game and were up 9-0 midway through the eighth inning.
Castleton scored five runs across the last two innings, but couldn't close the gap.
McLain went 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Hunter Perkins and Evan Keegan had an RBI apiece.
