BOSTON — The reigning America East Champion University of Vermont men’s soccer program has been selected to finish second in the conference preseason poll.
The Catamounts scored 38 points in the poll, including one first-place vote.
Voting was conducted by the league’s head coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own team. New Hampshire (49 points) was voted as the unanimous preseason vote, garnering seven first-place votes. Vermont was selected second in the conference for the third consecutive season. UMBC (35) and UAlbany (33) round out the league’s top four teams.
The No. 2 ranking in the preseason poll ties UVM’s highest ranking under head coach Rob Dow. The Catamounts will look to defend their America East Title after defeating top-seeded New Hampshire in the championship game a season ago. Vermont will host UNH in the title game rematch on Oct. 28 at Virtue Field.
The Catamounts are slated to begin the 2022 campaign on the road at Merrimack on Aug. 25.
The UVM women were also picked to finish second in the America East.
The defending America East Champion Catamounts are slated to finish second and recorded 58 points in the preseason rankings.
UMass Lowell was voted the favorite with 59 overall points and four first-place votes. The Catamounts earned three first-place votes and finished just a point behind the River Hawks. New Hampshire (49) and Binghamton (42) also received first-place votes. League newcomer Bryant was selected seventh in the poll.
GOLF
Junior Am on tap
MANCHESTER — The top Junior golfers in the region were competing at Manchester Country Club on the opening day of the New England Junior Amateur golf tournament on Tuesday.
The Vermont boys were represented by Lucas Politano, William Eaton, Riley Richards, Evan Marchessault, Austin Giroux, Kosi Thurber and Bryce Bortnick. The Vermont girls were represented by Kaylie Porter, Madison Mousley and Taylor Moulton.
Tuesday included the first two rounds of play.
In the opening round, Manchester Country Club’s Kaylie Porter had the best showing of the Vermont contingent shooting 4-over on her home course. She birdied the second, eighth and 12 holes. In the afternoon, Porter was 6-over bringing her to 10-over for the first day, putting her in a tie for seventh.
Burlington Country Club’s Taylor Moulton shot 23-over in the morning round, birdieing 12, and finished the day at 37-over, after improving in the afternoon round. Moulton birdied the first and 10th holes in the afternoon.
Lake Morey Country Club’s Madison Mousley shot 28-over in the morning and finished the day at 62-over.
Connecticut’s Arabella Lopez led after the first day of action, shooting 3-under. Lopez had eight birdies on the day. Two strokes back was Morgen Smith, from Massachusetts. Smith also had eight birdies.
It has been a great summer for Smith, having won the New England Women’s Amateur at the Country Club of Vermont in June.
Rounding out the top five was Connecticut’s Yvette O’Brien at 2-over, Rhode Island’s Olivia Williams at 6-over and Rhode Island’s Kylie Eaton at 7-over.
Ralph Myhre Golf Course’s Lucas Politano, shot 9-over in the morning. The Otter Valley rising sophomore’s round didn’t start great, but he finished it with a birdie on 3, his third birdie in the morning.
In the afternoon, he found his groove, shooting even-par. Politano had four birdies in the second round. His 9-over score left him in a tie for 19th through the first day.
Newport Country Club’s Austin Giroux was 10-over in the morning with a pair of birdies. In the afternoon, he improved by eight strokes, shooting a 74, leaving him at 12-over for the tournament. Giroux had four birdies in the second round.
Country Club of Barre’s William Eaton had an up-and-down morning, shooting 6-over with four birdies with three coming on the front nine. He finished the day at 13-over after carding a 79 in the afternoon.
Cedar Knoll Country Club’s Bryce Bortnick was 11-over in the morning and finished the day at 19-over after improving by three strokes in the afternoon.
West Bolton Golf Club’s Evan Marchessault shot 7-over in the morning. He didn’t birdie any holes, but had 11 pars. In the afternoon, he carded an 86, putting him at 21-over for the tournament.
Kwiniaska Golf Club’s Kosi Thurber shot 10-over in the morning and birdied the seventh hole. In the afternoon, he shot 16-over, leaving him at 26-over.
Country Club of Barre’s Riley Richards was 14-over in the morning and finished the day at 27-over, improving by a stroke in the afternoon.
The race was tight at the top of the boys leaderboard after the opening day. Connecticut’s Bradley Sawka and Will Lodge were tied at the top at 6-under. Sawka had 10 birdies, while Lodge had nine birdies and an eagle on the second hole.
A stroke back was Bennett Berg, of Maine. He had eight birdies and during the afternoon round, he eagled 17. Maine’s Elliott Spaulding was 4-under and Rhode Island’s Max Jackson rounded out the top five at 2-under.
In the team scoring, the Vermont boys sat in a distant sixth place and the girls were fifth ahead of Maine by a stroke.
Connecticut led by 31 strokes over second-place Massachusetts in the boys scoring. Connecticut also led the girls scoring by 11 strokes over the Bay Staters.
