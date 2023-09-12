EAST MONTPELIER - Shiloh Weiss knocked in two goals for the second straight game Tuesday and the U-32 boys soccer team continued to ace the test during the non-league portion of its schedule.
Goalie Cole Pittsley stopped 10 shots to lead the way defensively during the Raiders' 7-1 victory over a high-scoring Randolph side. Colton Warren matched Weiss by delivering a two-goal performance, while Zack Parton, Maddox Heise and Aiden Huston added one goal apiece.
Keepers Maddox Salls and Zane Cooper combined to make 10 saves for the Galloping Ghosts, who outscored opponents 14-2 during the first two matches of the fall. Randolph cruised to a season-opening 8-1 victory over Rivendell, which was runner-up in Division IV the past two years. The Ghosts also cruised to a 6-1 victory over a Woodstock program that suffered a 3-2 loss in the 2022 D-IV championship.
U-32 started its 2023 campaign with a scoreless draw against Burr & Burton, which has been a Southern Vermont powerhouse for decades and only had one losing season from 2000 through 2021. A brace from Weiss propelled the Raiders to a 2-1 victory over Mount Abraham, lifting the East Montpelier school to the No. 2 spot in the D-II standings.
Parton gave the Raiders a 1-0 advantage against the Ghosts by scoring on a Luke Page assist in the second minute. Toby Brown set up Heise in the 47th minute to double the lead and then Weiss scored on a Noah Kopsco free kick in the 56th minute. Theo Gewissler assisted Weiss two minutes later, extending the lead to 4-0.
Randolph's Henry Rosalbo broke up the shutout bid by scoring off a rebound in the 69th minute. Following a successful penalty kick attempt by Warren in the 72nd minute, Heise assisted Huston two minutes later. The Raiders closed out the scoring when another restart by Kopsco resulted in a header goal by Warren.
U-32 (2-0-1) will travel to play Hazen at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Randolph (2-1) will host Springfield at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
BOYS SOCCER
Harwood 0, Mt. Mansfield 0
JERICHO - A four-save performance by Highlanders keeper Dylan Mauro kept the Cougars in check during Tuesday's draw.
Matthew Fiaschetti, Eli Harrington, Caleb Brookens and Eamon Knight played most of the match on defense for HU, while teammates Owen Farr and Lincoln Dice also contributed key minutes along the back line.
"Mount Mansfield was very good," Harwood coach Joe Yalicki said. "They defended us hard and gave up zero space in the middle. They covered a lot of ground, so it was difficult to find space. But I thought we grew into the match. The only thing we lack is experience, so all of these tough games are going to get us prepared for a long season with some good wins down the road."
Goalie Gunther Hitt made saves for MMU, which sits near the top of the Division I standings. Mount Mansfield opened the season by winning the 24th annual Jay Brady Kickoff Classic, thanks to a 2-0 victory over CVU and a 3-0 win over Rutland.
The Cougars were in danger of falling behind several times against the D-II Highlanders, who began the season with a 2-1 loss to reigning D-I champ South Burlington.
"Bryce (Scharf) had a great header, Teighen (Fils-Aime) got in behind a couple times and Steele (Nelson) hunted down a lot of long balls and second balls," Yalicki said. "Eamon Langlais had a few shots blocked but also got some chances off."
Harwood (0-1-1) will host Spaulding at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Mount Mansfield (2-0-1) will travel to play Colchester on Sept. 20.
Thetford 3, Paine Mt. 0
WILLIAMSTOWN - The undefeated Panthers outshot the hosts 12-5 and used two second-half goals to steadily pull away during Tuesday's victory.
"Thetford was the more intense, physical and aggressive team and they dictated the pace and style of play," Paine Mountain coach Colin Crawford-Stempel said. "When we played smart and composed soccer, we had some real success moving the ball and having possession. In the end, it was Thetford's ability to determine play and keep us under pressure that decided the game."
A header goal by Owen Goodrich at the far post after a deep cross from the right side gave Thetford a 1-0 lead entering halftime. Henry Trage extended the lead to 2-0 on a shot from the middle of the penalty area before Mathew McGovern capped the scoring on a penalty kick.
Liam Hebert made six saves for Paine Mountain, while Justin Robinson stopped three shots for Thetford.
Paine Mountain (1-1) will travel to play Oxbow at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The Panthers (3-0) will attempt to earn their fourth straight shutout when they host Lyndon at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL
Montpelier 3, Middlebury 1
MIDDLEBURY - The Tigers were all business after an early setback during Tuesday's come-from-behind victory over the Solons.
Montpelier jumped in front by winning the first set, 25-21. Middlebury pulled even with a 25-16 victory and then slammed the door on the Solons by prevailing 25-11 and 25-8.
"We had a fantastic first match and lost focus," Montpelier coach Chrissy Keegan said.
A handful of Solons delivered strong all-around efforts, with libero Niero Damon recording seven aces, eight digs and 10 assists. Set-up artist Iris Toohey registered 20 assists, four digs and three kills. Veda Gahagen was another key playmaker for the Capital City squad, tallying 11 assists to go along with seven digs, four aces, three blocks and two kills. The Solons also relied on sharp performances by Natalie Higgens (nine assists, eight digs, seven kills, three blocks and two aces) and Lily Dunlop (eight assists, six aces, three digs).
Montpelier will travel to play Mount Mansfield at 6 p.m. Thursday.